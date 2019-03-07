David E. Reed

1936-2019

David E Reed of Boise idaho passed away March 2nd at his home. A celebration of his life and a time to share memories will be held at the Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel 2900 W Chinden Boulevard Boise on Sunday March 10th from 2 to 5 P.M.

David was born in Sweet Idaho on August 18, 1936 to Pat and Hazel Reed. He grew up in the Boise area and graduated from Meridian High School. After serving in the Army he graduated from B.S.U. with an engineering degree. He retired from M.K. as chief engineer and continued working for Servaas Engineering and L.A.I. Consultants. He was able to visit many countries of the world through his work. In 1989 to Pennsylvania where he met his future wife Gail. David and Gail spent the next year in Iraq while he was employed with Servaas Engineering. David loved collecting classic cars and spending time with his wife and pets. David and Gail are thankful for the help their neighbors gave them during his last few days.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Humane Society of Simply Cats. David is survived by his wife Gail his children Dan Kris and Carolyn and his grandchildren Taylor and Maari and one greatgrandchild.He is also survived by his brothers Donald Ron Daryl. his sister Sharon and his nieces and nephews and his stepfather William. He is also survived by his great friends Jack and Pam Lemley Lowell Bakes Chris and Dennis Drouillard and the pets he loved. David was preceded in death by his parents an infant son Patrick his brother George and his God parents Coral and Bill Bell.

Memories and condolences can be expressed to the family on David's memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary