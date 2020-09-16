1/1
David Roland Hart
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Roland Hart
02/10/1960 - 09/08/2020
David Roland Hart ("Apple") was called home to be with our heavenly father on September 8, 2020. David was born in Boise, Idaho on February 10, 1960. He was born to Charlie "Ed" Hart and Georgia Hart. David was a retired heavy equipment operator. He was an avid fisherman, and took every chance he got to go to the lake. He also participated in many fishing tournaments, and long distance fishing trips with friends and family. His fishing passion was contagious. David was a mentor to many as he celebrated nearly 14 years of sobriety. Helping and supporting others through their struggles was one of his greatest accomplishments. David loved being a Papa and Pop-Pop to his grandchildren. He spent countless hours building, fishing, and gardening with them. They were his pride and joy. David was also an uncle and cousin to many that he loved unconditionally. The bond he created with his many friends was unbreakable. David spent the last 3 years battling cancer. He fought every day to stay with all of his loved ones a little longer. However, he did not let it take away from the person he was, and he continued to fish as often as possible, play with his grandchildren, ride dirt bikes with his family, and live life to the fullest. David is survived by his mother, Georgia Hart; his brothers Ed and Don Hart; sister, Dolly Wolverton; his children, Ashley Ann, Neily, David, and Charlie; 8 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Charlie "Ed" Hart. A celebration of life will be held on September 19, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. at 654 N Plummer Lane in Star, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in his honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved