David Roland Hart
02/10/1960 - 09/08/2020
David Roland Hart ("Apple") was called home to be with our heavenly father on September 8, 2020. David was born in Boise, Idaho on February 10, 1960. He was born to Charlie "Ed" Hart and Georgia Hart. David was a retired heavy equipment operator. He was an avid fisherman, and took every chance he got to go to the lake. He also participated in many fishing tournaments, and long distance fishing trips with friends and family. His fishing passion was contagious. David was a mentor to many as he celebrated nearly 14 years of sobriety. Helping and supporting others through their struggles was one of his greatest accomplishments. David loved being a Papa and Pop-Pop to his grandchildren. He spent countless hours building, fishing, and gardening with them. They were his pride and joy. David was also an uncle and cousin to many that he loved unconditionally. The bond he created with his many friends was unbreakable. David spent the last 3 years battling cancer. He fought every day to stay with all of his loved ones a little longer. However, he did not let it take away from the person he was, and he continued to fish as often as possible, play with his grandchildren, ride dirt bikes with his family, and live life to the fullest. David is survived by his mother, Georgia Hart; his brothers Ed and Don Hart; sister, Dolly Wolverton; his children, Ashley Ann, Neily, David, and Charlie; 8 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Charlie "Ed" Hart. A celebration of life will be held on September 19, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. at 654 N Plummer Lane in Star, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
in his honor.