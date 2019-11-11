|
|
David Samuel Cram
David S. Cram, age 79, passed away peacefully Oct. 21, 2019. He was born Jan. 30, 1940 in Nampa, Idaho to Jack and Leola Cram. David married Deloris Robinson in 1959. Together, they raised two children, YuVonne Wehler and Zane Cram. They have four grandchildren: Whitney, Drew, Solomon, and Grace; and two great-grandchildren Tuff and Brooks. He is also survived by five siblings: Mary, Frank, Martha, Alma and Abby.
As one of 11 siblings, David grew up on a Melba dairy farm, milking cows, topping corn, and working on cars. He obtained a Bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University, and a Master's degree in Psychology from Idaho State University. After completing his education, David began a 34-year career with the Idaho Dept. of Labor as a counselor and retired as the manager of the Nampa/Caldwell office.
David had a second 36-year career as a machinist with the 124th Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Boise Air National Guard. He was awarded the Guard Airmen of the Year in 1983 for saving the Air Force millions by repurposing discarded F4 Phantom jet parts. He ended his career with the rank of Chief Master Sargent of the Air Force. David continued his passion as a machinist throughout his retirement benefiting many with precision craftsmanship.
David made his mark on this world with trees. 50 plus years ago he planted his first grove of conifers near his childhood home, which now resembles an old growth forest teaming with life. Large ponderosas still tower around David and Deloris's first home. Boxes of saplings, buckets of seeds, poplar sticks, and pine cones spouted to life at his final homestead. Leaving an enduring memory and park like setting for his descendants.
David was preceded in death by his wife Deloris; and five siblings: Eddie, Brian, Philip, Mike and Laura.
Please join David's family and friends for a remembrance service at 10 AM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 11, 2019