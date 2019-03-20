David Todd Brookman

68

David Todd Brookman passed away March 1, 2019 at home. He is survived by his wife Helen Brookman, son Christopher Brookman (wife Trish), and two brothers, Ron Brookman (wife Drina) and Phil Brookman (wife Amy). Dave was laid to rest on March 5, 2019 in Morris Hill cemetery in Boise, Idaho with a graveside service.

Donations in Dave's memory may be made to Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, and the Jewish Assistance Fund of Idaho.

Dave was born in San Francisco, CA, on June 24, 1950. The family lived in many locations, including Colorado and Maryland. He graduated from Redwood High School in Larkspur, CA in 1968. High school highlights included interviewing cartoonist Charles Schultz, pursuing his passion of photography, and participating in the school flying club.

Dave attended college as an art history major. Later, he lived in Portland, Oregon and Ashland, Oregon. In Ashland, he was a photographer with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, then became the photographer for the Daily Tidings. It was in Ashland that Dave and Helen met, a life partnership that spanned more than 40 years. They were married for close to 25 years at the time of Dave's passing.

Pursuing his photojournalism career, he, with Helen, moved to Boise, Idaho in 1980, becoming a staff photographer for the Idaho Statesman. In Boise, he later became a professional pilot, his other lifelong interest. Late in life, he was a graphic designer.

In retirement, he pursued his interest in music, often playing guitar, and attending concerts with his wife Helen. Together, they both enjoyed supporting local farmers and were loyal supporters of the Boise Farmers Market. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary