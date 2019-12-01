|
David R. Underhill
Jun. 2, 1941-Nov, 2019
David R. Underhill, age 78, a long time resident of Mobile, AL, died while hospitalized in Mobile on Nov 7th. David was the second child of E. Calvin Underhill and Beth M. Wickham Underhill and was born June 2, 1941 in San Francisco, CA. He grew up in Boise and loved the mountains of Idaho where as he requested his ashes will rest. He graduated from Boise High School in 1959, where he was an outstanding student and served as student body president. He graduated from Harvard University and did graduate work at Columbia University. Writing and activism for the benefit of others were his life's passions. His perspective was always thoughtful and thought provoking for the reader or listener. He is survived by a sister, Patricia Nutt of Seattle; a brother, Joel Underhill of Ellensburg, WA, and several nieces and nephews. His parents and two brothers, James and John predeceased him.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 1, 2019