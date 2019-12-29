|
|
David Walker Bivens
October 8, 1925 -December 15, 2019
David "Dave" Walker Bivens, 94 of Boise passed away December 15, 2019. He was born in Payette, Idaho to Walker and Marie Bivens on October 8, 1925. He was joined 12 years later by twin brother and sister, Jim and Diane.
He was raised on the family cattle ranch five miles from town and learned the meaning of hard work at an early age. In his early years, he lived in the ranch house with no electricity and a well that flowed into the basement of the house which was heated by wood and coal. He graduated from Payette High School in 1943 and went to Oregon State University. He came home from college during WWII to help his Dad run the ranch.
David and Helen Hubert were introduced to each other at a cabin complex in McCall in 1941. Eight years later they were married on March 27, 1949, at the home of Helen's parents in Boise. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary and shared a special day with many family and friends this spring.
Helen was his right hand in life. She didn't care for riding horses but helped by raising the kids and cooking for the cowboys every year for the annual cattle drive.
Dave was elected to the Idaho State Senate in 1967 and held that seat until 1974, when Jim needed his help full time on the ranch. In 1982 the ranch at Payette was sold and he went to work for the Idaho Cattleman's Association. He and Helen purchased their home in Meridian and lived there for 31 years. After leaving the Idaho Cattlemen, he worked for the Idaho Farm Bureau. When he retired from the Farm Bureau, he announced that day he was running for the Idaho House of Representatives. He served 6 years in the House of Representatives and then went on to be elected as an Ada County Highway Commissioner. He officially retired at 84!
He was a member of the Meridian United Methodist Church, a member of the Washoe Lodge of the Masons, the Lorraine Chapter of the Eastern Star, recognized by the Idaho Statesman as a "Distinguished Citizen" and he received the Honorary American Farmer Degree from the National FFA in 1991.
Dad raised a large garden every year which was his hobby until Bill talked him into trying cowboy action shooting in his 70s. He used the alias "Cornflakes," a name given to him while serving in the Senate. He met many friends from all over and spent more than 10 years shooting with the guys from the Oregon Trail Rough Riders. He enjoyed the many friendships he made shooting with the cowboys.
He is survived by his wife, Helen, son Bill (Beth), and granddaughters Kathryn and Heather, son Robert (Tami), grandsons Ryan and Shane, and daughter Kriss (Steve Cloyd) and grandson Tylor. He has seven great grandchildren, Michael, Sicily, Isabella, Cameron, Sydney, Braxton and Mackenzie. He also is survived by his brother Jim (Shanon) and sister Diane Powell (Nick Anderson) along with many family members and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 AM at the Meridian United Methodist Church. Please wear your boots and jeans because Dad would want you to be comfortable!
Memorials may be made to the Payette Chapter of the FFA to help members attend the National Convention or the Idaho Humane Shelter.
Our thanks to MorningStar Assisted Living Facility of Boise for their kindness and excellent care of Dad. We also want to thank Keystone Health (Kami & Chris) for their great care of our parents.
Dad was a man of great faith. Our hearts are broken, however, we know he was greeted by his family, friends, dogs and best horses that went before him. We know it was a glorious celebration. Go rest high up on the mountain Dad, your work here is done.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019