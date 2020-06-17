David Wayne Guthrie of Boise, ID (age 74) died in the morning hours on June 10, 2020 peacefully in his home of natural causes. He was born March 26, 1946 at Booth Memorial of Boise, although lived in Eagle, ID and for a short time had moved with family to Tucson, AZ then all returning back to Idaho, as a child. As an adult, Dave moved to Sacramento, CA for several years but again returning to Boise where his heart of family and home was, and where he lived the remaining years of his life.

Dave was a master carpenter leaving behind many samples of his work throughout Boise. He was an excellent pool player well-known for his skill at one-handed pool. He was an avid Rock collector with a particular interest in Paleo artifacts. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and although not a regularly practiced talent, he was an excellent paint and drawing artist, and privately an accomplished guitar musician. Dave had an exceptional intellect for different fascinations to interests of which he often spoke of using facts, mingled with imagination, that became aspects of his intriguing telling of stories, and incredible amounts of personal writing.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents Darrold and Geraldine Guthrie and his brother Clifford Guthrie. He is survived by his daughters Angela and Kevin Clark, Celeste Guthrie and Andrea Guthrie and his sisters Lila Watts and Donna Floyd. 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 3 nephews, 2 nieces and their children.

David's final resting place will be: Joplin Cemetery in Eagle, ID

A "Celebration Of Life" gathering for David will be held on July 18th, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Location: 1508 S Lincoln Ave. Boise, ID 83706

Correspondence of condolences may be mailed to:

1720 W Howe St. Boise, ID 83706

For e-mail correspondence, contact: Angela - dgmemorial@yahoo.com



