David Wayne Oster
1955-2020
David Wayne Oster, 64, passed away July 14th, 2020, in his treasured Boise home.
David Oster was a prolific man who lived life to the fullest.
Growing up in Denver Colorado to Parents Elmer and Janette Oster, he was the only child amongst a sea of family. Combining his skill at shooting with his sharp intelligence, he secured a full ride ROTC scholarship to the University of Boulder. There he met his wife Sharon Evans, a feisty pre-med student. The two married and began their life together by moving to New Port News Virginia. In 1983 they welcomed their only daughter Stephanie Lynn, and were immediately transferred to Oakland Army Base in California. Dave served 10 years of active military duty where he traveled all over the world as the worldwide logistics deployment supervisor. He was awarded U.S. Army Military Transportation Management Command Junior Officer of the Year in 1985, a huge Honor.
During Dave's 10 years in the Army Reserve, he received his MBA Summa Cum Laude, from National University of San Diego. He became involved in investment banking, and became a licensed stockbroker where he followed his passion in the medical field and became a Chief Executive of various medical groups.
Dave was always after a new challenge and endlessly reinventing himself, and after his 20 years of military service, looking to return to the inland Rocky Mountains that he loved, the family moved to Boise, Idaho in 1999.
Boise is the city that Dave truly fell in love with, here he had more personal time, and he rekindled his mountain love by hunting, biking, off-roading, and enjoying the Idaho outdoors. Professionally, Boise came with many opportunities in multiple fields. He began as the Executive Director of St. Alphonsus, evolving into the co-owner of Somerset CPAs Health Advisory where he was a Health Care Consultant specializing in the turnarounds of struggling hospitals. He pursued buying and selling real estate and investing and collaborating with local construction companies. He reunited with his talent for technology by working with Pak Sense a local engineering company that developed temperature monitoring of perishable goods. He was able to travel all over the world with the company, and because of the immense success, in 2015 was honored with the Presidential E. Commerce Award in Washington D.C. Pak Sense was sold to Emerson electric, and Dave was brought on as the CEO to oversee the merger, where he was recently honored with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime achievement award. David's work career was prolific and littered with honors in all of his fields. David was in the process of simplifying his life and slowing down to retire, but unfortunately time had other plans.
David had an ability to drive people to do their best, he was a positive mentor, and widely respected. His ability to sit at the table with every type of person was a true gift. He worked hard and played hard, and through it all he managed to stay relevant and pretty cool. He survived three helicopter crashes, he learned to race cars (anyone who Knows Dave, knows he LOVES his BMW's), he regularly did 100 mile bike rides, he was an ace with a rifle and double barrel and took every opportunity to teach people to shoot. He loved to hunt, he loved to visit his daughter Stephanie at all of the National Parks that she was working in, and he loved to travel. Through it all, he still managed to find time to have a drink, a good meal, and take in an occasional rock concert with his family and friends. He restored a beautiful old historic home on Harrison Blvd in Boise, his true labor of love. He loved his dogs Jade and Lulu, and the long string of rescue cats that were brought along the way, he loved to grill, he loved Idaho, and he loved life.
David is survived, by his wife Sharon and his daughter Stephanie. He was their rock; always dependable, encouraging and patient. He helped Sharon through the many ups and downs of her medical career and cared for her during her fight with breast cancer. They just celebrated their 42nd marriage anniversary with a weeklong trip to their cabin in Cascade, Idaho. For Stephanie, he shared a love of adventure and independence, he was always giving travel advice, bailing her out of sticky situations, and talking about the good ol' bear necessities with positive gusto. David made an impact everywhere he went. He managed to continually adapt, and grow and he always appreciated a challenge. He left a major impact everywhere he went, and he will be remembered by his legacy of success, kindness and mentorship. He was a wonderful Husband and Father and will be greatly missed and always loved by his family and friends.
An intimate memorial service will be held on Thursday July 30, 2020 11:00 am at Summers Funeral Home in Downtown Boise. Followed by a burial with military honors at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 on the same day. Due to the limitations of Covid-19, these services are reserved for the family only, both services will be live-streamed through the Summers Funeral Home Facebook page.
In Addition, We will be having a celebration of Life on the following day, July 31st, Dave's 65th birthday at the Oster family home starting at 4:00 in the afternoon until 6:30 in the evening. There will be a memory book, refreshments and rock music playing. Dave was always an optimist, and a celebration of life seems like the perfect way to celebrate such a prolific man.
We are asking for donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
in Lieu of flowers.woundedwarriorproject.org
We know David has friends and coworkers from all over the world, and we would appreciate any messages of condolences or memories to be shared on David's memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com
.