March 2020 - May 2020
Dawson Jace McKinney was called home to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ on May 15, 2020. He passed away surrounded by his family while in his father's arms.
Dawson was born March 9, 2020, at St Luke's Hospital in Boise, Idaho, to Adam McKinney and Danielle Radue McKinney of Meridian, Idaho. He was baptized at the hospital on May 13, 2020.
In Dawson's short life he showed his family the meaning of love, compassion, kindness and faithfulness. He loved to sleep, cuddle with his mom and dad, eat and smile. Anyone who had the incredible opportunity to cuddle with Dawson became amazed at how much love they could feel for another human being.
He taught his parents the value of love and strength. Dawson was just an infant, but taught so many people so many things. He continues to give his family strength and to bless us with the love and compassion of others.
Dawson brought so many people to prayers and to God, to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior. He is survived by his parents, grandparents Mike McKinney (Lisa Meyer) and Christina McKinney, Wayne and Amy Radue, his aunts, Kaylee Meyer, Laura Fuller and Alex Sager, his uncles, Matthew McKinney and Justin Meyer. He was preceded in death by his great grandfather Donald McKinney, great, great grandmother Mary Shelby Bell "Great", and "Uncle Fred" Gibbons.
A viewing and funeral service was held on Tuesday May 26, 2020. Burial is at Terrace Lawn Cemetery, Meridian ID.
Dawson Jace McKinney's wings were ready but our hearts were not. We love this precious little boy and will use his name to raise us up. We hope to always have a big smile like his and a heart as gold as his.

Published in Idaho Statesman on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bella Vida Funeral Home
9661 West Chinden Blvd.
Boise, ID 83714-0598
(208) 321-9661
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

