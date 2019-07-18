Dean Draper

1938 - 2019

Dean Draper of Emmett, Idaho lost his battle with Parkinson's Disease on July 13, 2019.

He was born November 11, 1938 to Kenneth and Agnes Hill Draper. He attended Emmett schools, graduating from Emmett High School in 1958. He was a member of the Idaho Army National Guard 616th Transportation Company. He was activated during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Dean was employed at the Boise Cascade Sawmill, Emmett Dairy, Shamrock Market and did custom farming with his Dad and worked at his father in laws dairy farm. He finished his working career retiring from Associated Foods with 32 years of service. Deans greatest joy in life was spending time with family. He was always at any special occasion whether it was a birthday, wedding or just a weekend get together.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anita Clements Draper. His children, Debbie (Dave) McGowan, Dennis Draper, Kevin (Heidi) Draper, Karen (Todd) Kirk and Diane Marchant. His grandchildren, Andrea (Tyler) Anderson, Megan McGowan, Chad Draper, Erika Larsen, Jeremy Robinson, Ashley (David) Hoff, Lindsey Draper, Carson Draper, Greg (Courtney) Kirk, Kyle (Kayla) Kirk, Matthew Marchant, Katie Marchant and numerous great-grandchildren. Siblings, Albert Lee (Dee) Draper, Lois Darnall, Dale (Bobbie) Draper and Jackie Williams. Brother-in-law Stan (Kathy) Clements and sister-in-law Janet (Peter) Angelton.

He is preceded in death by grandsons Jason McGowan and Jeremy Marchant. His brothers Keith Draper, Larry Draper and brother-in-law Harold Williams along with parents and in-laws Pete and Lorraine Clements.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 21 from 3-5pm with services on Monday, July 22 at 11am. Both will be held at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made in his name to www.parkinson.org or . Published in Idaho Statesman on July 18, 2019