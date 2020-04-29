|
Deborah Brough
1952 ~ 2020
Deborah Brough passed away suddenly April 24, 2020 in her home at the age of 67. She was born Deborah Diane Whittington to Eva Constance Foster Whittington and Robert Dean Whittington on June 8, 1952 in Long Beach, CA. She was three months premature. Weighing 1 lb., 11 oz., she was the smallest baby born in California that survived at that time. Her family moved a great deal. She lived in Hawaii, California, Wyoming, Idaho, Nevada, and Colorado -- some of them multiple times. She met her future husband while attending Salmon High School in Salmon, ID. They were married August 16, 1970. They had one son, Scott Noel Brough. Debbie worked as an assistant in physical therapy, dental, chiropractic, and veterinary offices. She worked as long as her health allowed. She, Ken, and Scott were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 12, 1982. They lived in Las Vegas, NV, eastern Idaho, and the Boise, ID area. She is survived by Ken, her husband of 49 years, her son, Scott (Trina), and five grandchildren: Kamiah, Skyler, Jori, Griffin, and Summer. There will be a private family graveside service. She will be interred at Dry Creek Cemetery, Boise, ID, on April 29, 2020.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 29, 2020