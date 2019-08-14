|
|
Deborah E. Champagne
1964-2019
Deborah E. Champagne passed away on July 28, 2019. She was 55 years old. Deborah was born in Inglewood, California Feburary 28, 1964. After graduating from Boise High School in 1982 she went on to attend Boise State University until 1984. Deborah worked as a bank teller, a book keeper and an accountant for most of her life, often as a single mother.
Deborah is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Louise Howard. She is survived by her two daughters, Ashley Shelly and Annetter Northcutt, her son, Dustin Chandler, her father, Gary T. Champagne, her seester, Deanna E. Champagne, her two brothers, Douglas E. Champagne and Dennis E. Champagne, and nine grandchildren. Debbies three children would like to send out a very big thank you to Steve Brasseaux for being Mom's Knight.
Services will be held at Hilltop Memorial Cemetary, Nyssa, Or., on Augaust 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.. A celebration of life will be held at the home of Dennis and Kim Champagne, 2670 West Tubac Dr. Meridian, Idaho 83646, following the service (approximately 12 p.m.food and drinks will be provided).
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 14, 2019