Deborah Theresa Holmes-Stone

January 18, 1958 - July 24, 2020

Deborah Theresa Holmes-Stone, age 62, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Boise, ID due to complications of pneumonia.

Deborah was born on January 18, 1958, in Hemet, CA. After moving to Boise, ID, she attended Borah High School, graduating in 1976. She worked at McKellip Engineering for 20 years.

Being a very artistic woman, many of Deborah's hobbies included drawing, crocheting, and designing apparel. In her younger years, Deborah won many art contests for her drawings.

Deborah is survived by her children, Sondra (Ryan) Peebles, Korri (James) Luangxaysana, Brian Stone, Brandon Stone, and Paige Stone; her siblings, Randy Holmes, Ron (Erin) Holmes, Kelly (Allen) Duren, and Jeff (Angie) Holmes; her grandchildren, Gabriel Peebles, Allie and Amiah Luangxaysana, and Nolan Stone; as well as many loving nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins.

Deborah is proceeded in death by her mother, Charlotte Theresa Coelho-Holmes; her grandparents, Louis and Eva Coelho and Audrey and Harry Holmes; her brother Greg Holmes; her son,

Michael Holmes; and her nephew, Rocky Ducker.

Deborah will be deeply missed and the memory of her will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved her.



