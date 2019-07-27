|
|
Debra Sue Servatius
11/18/1955 - 7/21/2019
Debbie Sue Servatuis, 63, passed away in Meridian, Sunday July 21, 2019 of natural causes.
Debbie was the second daughter of Donald and Orpha Martin. She grew up in the family home at Greenwood Cir and Boise Ave in Boise. While growing up she attended Campus Grade School at BSU, East Jr High, and Boise High School. She attended Boise State University and Idaho State University, becoming an LPN at 19, and eventually earning a Bachelor degree in Nursing from BSU at 38.
Debbie worked in all areas of nursing for over 40 years, from the NICU to being a flight nurse, and being instrumental in starting St Al's Hospital's Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program, and eventually becoming a Nurse Manager, but her real love was the Emergency Dept. Among her employers were Family Practice Residency, St Alphonsus' Hospital, St Luke's Hospital, Weiser Memorial Hospital, and Southwest Idaho Advanced Care Hospital. She also worked for Ada County Sheriff's Office, and the Ada County Coroner's Office where she ran an unsuccessful campaign for Coroner in 1998, losing to the incumbent in the primary. She had many professional affiliations and was a board certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner and a certified Medicolegal Death Investigator. Many co-workers remember her as "The Candy Lady" because you could always count on her for a treat when your sweet tooth acted up.
Even with all that family always came first in Debbie's life. She was never too busy to be mom, to listen, bandage, lend a shoulder, or give a hug. She made everyone who came to the house feel as if it was their house too. Spare kids were always around. She always had a soft spot for strays and had a menagerie of pets from tropical fish and parakeets to potbellied pig. She loved spending time at the family cabin in New Centerville snowmobiling, fishing, and just relaxing.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Donald D Martin, her mother Orpha P (Martin) Harvey, Stepfather Finas C Harvey, sister and brother-in-law Lynn and Jim Probasco, and several aunts and uncles, as well as grandparents and great grandparents.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Jerome Servatuis, son Matthew Servatius and wife Loni, daughter Megan Ingalls, sister and brother-in-law Connie and Pat Pethtel, grandson Jeremiah Servatius, and numerous nieces, nephews.
A celebration of Debbie's life will be held Saturday August 3, 2019 at 11am at Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a donation in Debbie's name to the Idaho Humane Society, or to Guiding Eyes for the Blind.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 27, 2019