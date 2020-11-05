DEE EWING
1945 - 2020
Lauren Dee Ewing ,75, of Boise, ID, surrounded by her loving husband and three kids, went home to her Father in Heaven on November 2, 2020.
Dee was born July 13, 1945 at the Gowen Field Military Hospital to William and Ruby Bower who preceded her in death and was the oldest of four siblings. She attended Borah High School and was a flutist in the Borah Band. As part of the Borah Band, she had the honor of playing at the Seattle World's Fair in 1962. As a member of the band, she was first introduced to Ralph but she thought he was a jerk. After graduating from Borah High School in 1963, she went on a blind date and low and behold, it was with Ralph. Her and Ralph were married on September 2, 1965. Dee and Ralph had three children, D'Aulan, Michelle, and Tony.
She spent most of her life living and working in Boise, ID. Some of the places she worked for were Dairy Queen, the Cancer Society, Norm Bishop Volkswagen, and The Idaho State Tax Commission. Dee also occupied some time from 1979 to 1984 on the Board of Directors for Idaho Youth Soccer.
Her job as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother was her passion and always put her family before anything else. She had 3 children who gave her 9 grandchildren and 6-½ great grandchildren. Her family was so important to her and she always ensured the family gathered for all birthdays and holidays.
She was a no-nonsense lady but was always warm and loving to all that she met. She had numerous lifelong friends that were also so very important to her. She was a proud member of "The Grandmothers Club" which was made up of many of these friends. She was also a member of "The Quilting Club" which was also made up of these dear friends to her. Dee's hobbies included spending time with her family, quilting, knitting, crocheting, reading books, collecting teapots, and decorating for the holidays.
Dee was preceded in death by her father and mother, William and Ruby, her sister Denise, and her brother Lee.
Dee is survived by her husband Ralph of 55 years; her daughters D'Aulan Maciolek and Michele Hanrahan; and her son Tony Ewing and his wife Becca; 9 beautiful grandchildren; 6-½ (a little girl on her way) great grandchildren; Sophie (the family dog); Evie (the cat).
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at St. Luke's Hospital but especially, the wonderful people who work in the MICU. They made her final days very special and treated her with such love and dignity. You are all very special to us.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday November 8th, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel 5400 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID, 83706; Officiated by Chaplain Bryan of St. Luke's. Services will also be live-streamed. For livestream link, visit Dee's Tribute page at www.aldenwaggoner.com/ewingdee
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity
