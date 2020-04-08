|
|
DeLane A. Fullmer
DeLane A. Fullmer, 66 of Nampa Idaho joined his Savior Jesus Christ and Father in Heaven at 2:00 am Saturday, April 4, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Lane was born in Rigby Idaho August 7, 1953, to parents Darrell and Ruth Fullmer. He was preceded by his two precious daughters Jennifer and Collette as well as his younger brothers Neil and Allen.
Lane is survived by his wife and best friend Debera J Fullmer. Lane and Debi were married for 48 beautiful years and sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 25, 1971. Lane is also survived by his 5 sons David, Daniel, Andrew, Adam and Brian and his daughter Sarah and 21 grandchildren who all live within a 15 mile radius of his home.
Lane was a long time resident of Nampa Idaho. He spent his professional career as a financial advisor in addition to owning several other insurance, banking, lending and finance companies. Lane devoted much of his life to the service of Jesus Christ as a member and leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lane loved to ride horses and snowmobiles, and spent much of his free time on some type of adventure. He took advantage of many opportunities in life to watch his children and grandchildren participate in sports, perform, and grow. He truly enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. He will be remembered by all for his kindness, gentle spirit and unique ability to make others feel loved.
A viewing will be held at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N. Midland Blvd., Nampa, Idaho, on Thursday April 9 from 6pm – 9pm. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and, by request of the Church and Government only one person may enter the viewing room at a time and there will be no congregating in the lobby or other space in the funeral chapel. A celebration of life and ceremony will be held at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 8, 2020