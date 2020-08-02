DeLane C. Pankratz

01/13/1930-07/24/2020

Our beloved, legendary coach has left us to go play in the great football stadium in the sky. DeLane was born in Seattle and grew up on the Oregon Coast (Coos Bay), with his mother (Bernice), father (Victor) and sister (Dorthalee). He enjoyed multiple outdoor activities, including fishing and sports. De leaned hard into his work ethic at the tender age of 15 - putting in time on his Uncle's tuna boat and learning another trade resulting in impressive skills while working in a logging camp. He then entered into the Army and served honorably for several years. While in the military, he learned to box and for fun, he and an Army buddy used to wrestle alligators to pass the time and earn extra money! He spent his formative college years at Boise Junior College and graduated from ISU with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, and a minor in History. While at ISU he was honored as an All American, and was later inducted into the Football Hall of Fame.

His time at Borah included prospering as a track/field and wrestling/assistant football coach, until he was placed into the role he was most famous for – Borah's Head Football Coach, a role which he enjoyed immensely for 20 years. He was also a History teacher at Borah for 40 years.

Accomplishments as Head Coach at Borah:

Pankratz was the head football coach at Borah for twenty seasons (1967–86) and compiled a record of 186–36 (.838). He had the 6th highest winning percentage of all active coaches in the nation in 1986.

Pankratz' first five seasons as head coach brought five more state titles with only two defeats, to intra-city rival Capital in 1967 and 1971, separated by 34 consecutive victories.[14] The 1971 team rebounded from the loss and won eight straight,[15] with a final 27–12 victory on Thanksgiving over Punahou in Honolulu to finish 11–1.[16][17] The Lions went undefeated in 1975,[18][19] and in 1978,[20][21] the last before the playoff system. Borah was the state runner-up in 1972,[22][23] 1974,[24] and 1976.[25]

In November 1979, an eight-team playoff was introduced for the state's largest schools in Class A-1 (5A since 2001); Borah shut out Lewiston 42–0 in the semifinals[26] and archrival Boise 38–0 in the final to grab the first official A-1 state title in football, and finished with a record of 11–1.[27]

Both Borah and Boise returned to the finals in 1980, but with a different outcome as Boise won 7–0 with an early touchdown and a game-ending goal line stand. Borah finished at 9–3, with two losses to Boise and one to Capital.[28] In November 1981, undefeated Borah regained the state title with a 30–13 win over Boise,[29][30] in the Lions' closest game of the year (17 points). The Lions (12–0, with two shutouts) were unchallenged all season, winning by an average score of 37–9,[31] earning a national top-20 ranking in multiple publications.

De met the love of his life (Pamela) and his three lovely daughters (Nicki, Cammie and Carrie) in 1975. He was a devoted and loving husband and father. His love for the game was obvious to Pam at an early time in their relationship, as their wedding was scheduled around several quarterback meetings and they had to elope so as not to interrupt the football schedule that year!

De shared his love of camping, hiking and fishing with his family. His devotion to his family, love for his pets and uplifting spirit was inspirational to many. A fond memory of the way he used to take his large black lab named Hoss to football practice in the summertime, to "encourage" the quarterbacks to run faster, has been enjoyed by many in his family.

De affected so many lives with several of his inspirational mantras, inclusive but not limited to:

•"It takes more than physical toughness, you gotta' be mentally tough too!"

•"Give everything 110%!"

•"When the going gets tough, the tough get going!"

•"Ya' wanna' rassle (wrestle)!?"

Many a Borah Lion have heard him roar, and these mantras will be forever etched into their memories for many years to come.

The family will be holding a private service for De. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Idaho Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be taking place at Borah High School on 08/23/2020 (please refer to Facebook page "Coach De Pankratz" for details).

A college scholarship fund is being set up in De's honor to carry on the legacy of helping others succeed in life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store