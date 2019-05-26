Dell L. Boston was born on March 3, 1926 in Phillisburg, Kansas to Thomas and Ethel Boston. Dell came from a large family of 8 siblings; 2 sisters and 6 brothers. He graduated from high school in Alma, Nebraska in 1943. During summer breaks he worked for various farmers in the area, and during the school year he delivered groceries for Dodge's Grocery Store after school and on the weekends. This is how he first met his future wife, Marion Gipe. After high school Dell worked for the Peter Kewitt Construction Company before joining the army on June 21, 1944. Dell was assigned to the 573rd field artillery battalion. Dell was stationed in the Philippines during World War 2 and was honorably discharged on May 14, 1946.

Dell returned to Alma, Nebraska after being discharged from the army. Dell and Marion were married on Thanksgiving Day in 1947. To this union, 4 children were born; 3 girls, Karen, Rita and Teresa and 1 son, Stacy.

Dell worked for Debus Bread, Swansons Turkey Farm, Hollingers Feed and Supply, and a local grocery store in Beaver City Nebraska before moving to Idaho in 1963. After moving to Idaho, Dell worked for Shannon's Poultry Farms, which later was sold to Albertsons and was eventually bought out by J.R. Simplot. The Poultry Farm was closed in 1972, when J.R. Simplot decided Holstein Heifers were the way to go. Dell continued to raise Holstein heifers on the farm for several years before the farm was concerted to Valley Storage. Dell retired in 1984, but worked part time for J.R. Simplot for several more years.

Dell and Marion were active members in the Locust Grove Grange in Meridian for more than 20 years. Dell held numerous offices and was the caretaker of the grange in his mid-80s.

Dell and Marion also enjoyed their retirement years with their friends and family in the Treasure Valley Good Sam Club. They enjoyed many summer outings each year. They enjoyed their trip to Canada and Alaska with Good Sam friends. Dell and Marion especially enjoyed their snowbird trip of a lifetime to Mexico and back.

Dell is survived by two brothers, Reid (Marie) Boston of Alma, Nebraska, Ronnie (Janice) Boston also of Alma, Nebraska. His children Stacy (Margy) Boston, Rita (Gene) Dash, and Teresa (Rick) Giachetti. Dell was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 9 great, great grandchildren.

Dell was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Ethel Boston, his wife Marion of 67 years, his oldest daughter Karen Fowble, 2 sisters and 4 brothers. Dell was a loving husband, father, and friend to all that knew him. He will be greatly missed.

A viewing will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home Gibson Chapel on Wednesday May 29th from 5pm-7pm. Services will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home Gibson Chapel on Thursday May 30th at 1:00pm. A reception to follow at Cloverdale Event Center. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 26, 2019