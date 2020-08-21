Dell Willis Stubblefield
1945 - 2020
Dell Willis Stubblefield was born on October 18, 1945, in Boise, Idaho, the only child of Norton G. and M. Fern (Hibbard) Stubblefield. He passed away in Boise, Idaho, on August 16, 2020, from complications following a stroke.
Growing up in Boise, Dell attended Lowell Elementary School through the 4th grade and then attended Collister Elementary School for grades 5 and 6. He attended North Junior High School and graduated in 1964 from Boise High School.
Dell was active in his Cub Scout Pack and Boy Scout troop as a youth. He also excelled in several sports. He was on the track team and was the Boise City Champion in wrestling for his weight class in junior high. As a senior in high school, he set a state record in weight lifting. He played offensive guard in football at Boise High School, where he earned a scholarship to attend Boise Junior College to play for the legendary Lyle Smith. Following his graduation from Boise Junior College, he transferred to Arkansas State University to play football. A knee injury ended his football playing career, but he completed his undergraduate studies at Boise College, where he served as a graduate assistant coach for the football team.
Dell completed his formal education at the College of Idaho, earning a Master's Degree in Education in 1974. He taught math and accelerated math at Boise High for 37 years, retiring in 2006. Dell also taught some college math courses at Boise State. He was very well respected as a teacher and would always take the time to help individual students understand math concepts.
When his father was transferred to Phoenix, Arizona, for work, Dell moved into his parents home to take care of it. Dell never married, and when his father retired and returned to Boise, Dell continued to live in the basement of the family home. Dell's father passed away in 1986, leaving him to care for his mother until her passing in 2019. Dell and his mother had a great relationship. They spent as much time as they could at the Stubblefield cabin in McCall, Idaho, where they fished together and Dell hunted. Dell would often relate stories about traveling to and from McCall and how his mother would leave food out for all the forest animals. They were often visited by deer, fox, bears and skunks.
Dell loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He grew up hunting elk, upland game birds and ducks with his father, uncles and grandfather. As an adult. he took his hunting and fishing skills to another level. He took his fishing seriously, keeping detailed notes on where and when he caught fish, what lures and flies he used, how deep he was fishing and more. He enjoyed tying his own flies and kept notes on how he tied each one and what materials he used. He also cast his own bass lures, making sure the shape and color was just right. He fished in many areas, including Alaska, but especially enjoyed fishing for bass and ice fishing in Lake Cascade, fishing for lake trout in Payette Lake and steelhead, salmon and sturgeon in Idaho rivers. He was a self-taught expert in most of the skills he used. He assisted the Idaho Fish and Game with their studies of lake trout in Payette Lake.
His love of fishing and hunting led him to other hobbies. He bred and trained German Shorthair hunting dogs and participated in field trials with his dogs. He was a gunner for several years. He also learned to do taxidermy and mounted fish, birds, deer, elk, a badger and even a cougar that he shot with a bow and arrow when it jumped him on an elk hunting trip.
Dell also enjoyed white water kayaking and running white water rivers, where he was fully involved. He even made a fiberglass mold and made his own kayaks and several more that he sold. He kayaked the four major Idaho rivers: the Salmon, Selway, Middle Fork of the Salmon and the Snake River through Hells Canyon. He also kayaked on the Jarbridge, Bruneau, Owyhee, all branches of the Payette and even the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.
Dell was a self-made man. He was a kind and giving person who loved life, his family, friends and the outdoors. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Dell was preceded in death by his father, Norton, and mother, Fern.
