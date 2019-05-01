Home

Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
Della L. Nelson


Della L. Nelson


1927 - 2019
Della L. Nelson Obituary
Della L Nelson
1927 - 2019
Della Lucille Nelson was born in Heyburn, Id on May 14, 1927, to Emil B Pearson and Fern Esther Newbold. She passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2018, at a Boise care facility.
Della's early years were spent in Rupert, Id, where she attended school through the 8th grade. The following year, her family moved to Eden, Id, where Della attended high school, graduating in 1945. Soon thereafter, she began working at the Minidoka Japanese Internment Camp at Hunt, Id. She gained great satisfaction from her work, as well as a deep respect for the Japanese interred there. Della and a good friend were later transferred to the Naval Air Station in Kodiak, Alaska, where they were employed for a year. Again, Della enjoyed her work and the many opportunities she had to socialize, sing in a choir and go to dances.
Following her time in Alaska, Della moved to Boise where she was employed by Prudential Mortgage Company. She met Ken Nelson the same year, and they were married in 1948. Over the next decade, they were blessed with three children: Michael, Suzanne and Sheri. Della chose to be a stay at home Mom, and was very involved in her children's activities. She was a 4-H leader for many years, and was also a beautiful seamstress; sewing many of her children's clothes and various costumes.
Della returned to work in 1973, as Chief Clerk at the Idaho Tax Commission; a position she held for 14 years. She spoke fondly of these years, commenting on how much she enjoyed her work and the friendships she made along the way.
In 1983 and 1987, respectively, Della and Ken were blessed with two grandsons: Adam and Kevin Nelson. Della's love for them was unending, and she thoroughly enjoyed the time they spent together over the years.
Della was preceded in death by her husband Ken, her daughter Sheri, her son, Mike, 2 sisters and 4 brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne, her grandsons, Adam and Kevin, her great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Isabel, Tenley and Danny, and one sister. Also surviving Della, are many nieces and nephews and their descendants.
Della asked that the following people be acknowledged and thanked: her caregivers, her grandsons, her niece, Rhea Zaldain, her nephew and wife, Chris and Tani Nelson, and friends, Bill and Bobbi Shobe. Della also wanted to remember she and Ken's many friends, for years of companionship, dinners, bridge/pinochle clubs, travel, and overall wonderful memories.
Della's family would also like to sincerely thank the administrative and caregiver staffs at Morningstar Senior Living in Boise, and the nurses from Keystone Hospice for their care and concern.
Della had such a sweet spirit, and a wonderful sense of humor. She was genuinely loved and admired by everyone who knew her. She will be forever remembered and missed by her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 10:00 am, at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, 5400 Fairview Avenue, Boise. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 1, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
