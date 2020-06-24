Delma,
It's hard for me to imagine you're gone from this earth. Your as much of my childhood memories in Poplar as Patti, Chris, Reed, Marty and Reagan. I remember how thrilled Patti and I were the day we discovered we could fit into your high heels. How grown up I felt tottering down B street in your fancy shoes. Pretty sure we were only in 4th grade!
Your home was always open to your kids' friends. You will be missed.
Delma "Dee" Sayers
1943 - 2020
Delma "Dee" Arlene Sayers passed away June 20, 2020, after battling a long-term illness. Delma was born on September 17, 1943, to Florenstine and Joseph Sayers in Poplar, MT. She was an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa in Belcourt, ND.
Delma raised two children, Patti and Marty, Jr., on her own after she and her husband divorced. She went on to earn a bachelor's degree from MSU-Northern in Havre, MT.
She followed her children to Idaho in 2000 and managed several senior living facilities until retiring from Hazel Park Apartments in Caldwell. Delma resided at Arbor Village at Hillcrest in Boise, Idaho for the last three years. Our family would like to thank the director and staff at Arbor Village for being exceptional, as well as the excellent caregivers from Harrison's Hope Hospice Care.
Family and friends meant everything to Dee, and she used her iPhone to keep in close touch. Delma is survived by her daughter, Patti Wiseman Adams (Tony) of Boise, ID, son Martin Wiseman, Jr. (Tonia) of Billings, MT, grandchildren Dustin Wiseman, Buck Adams, Shayne Wiseman (Jose Gutierrez), Dani Cichosz, Jeffery Wiseman, Payton Wiseman, one great-grandson Jaxton Gutierrez and numerous nephews, a niece, and their children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Florenstine (Azure) and Joseph Sayers, sister, Jean Gladue, and brother, Kenneth "Fred" Sayers, her nephews, Rob "Pudgy" Moran and William "Billy" Surface, as well as two infant siblings.
Cremation has taken place. A virtual Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held Friday evening, June 26, 2020, at 6:00 pm.
1943 - 2020
Delma "Dee" Arlene Sayers passed away June 20, 2020, after battling a long-term illness. Delma was born on September 17, 1943, to Florenstine and Joseph Sayers in Poplar, MT. She was an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa in Belcourt, ND.
Delma raised two children, Patti and Marty, Jr., on her own after she and her husband divorced. She went on to earn a bachelor's degree from MSU-Northern in Havre, MT.
She followed her children to Idaho in 2000 and managed several senior living facilities until retiring from Hazel Park Apartments in Caldwell. Delma resided at Arbor Village at Hillcrest in Boise, Idaho for the last three years. Our family would like to thank the director and staff at Arbor Village for being exceptional, as well as the excellent caregivers from Harrison's Hope Hospice Care.
Family and friends meant everything to Dee, and she used her iPhone to keep in close touch. Delma is survived by her daughter, Patti Wiseman Adams (Tony) of Boise, ID, son Martin Wiseman, Jr. (Tonia) of Billings, MT, grandchildren Dustin Wiseman, Buck Adams, Shayne Wiseman (Jose Gutierrez), Dani Cichosz, Jeffery Wiseman, Payton Wiseman, one great-grandson Jaxton Gutierrez and numerous nephews, a niece, and their children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Florenstine (Azure) and Joseph Sayers, sister, Jean Gladue, and brother, Kenneth "Fred" Sayers, her nephews, Rob "Pudgy" Moran and William "Billy" Surface, as well as two infant siblings.
Cremation has taken place. A virtual Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held Friday evening, June 26, 2020, at 6:00 pm.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 24, 2020.