Delma "Dee" Sayers

1943 - 2020

Delma "Dee" Arlene Sayers passed away June 20, 2020, after battling a long-term illness. Delma was born on September 17, 1943, to Florenstine and Joseph Sayers in Poplar, MT. She was an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa in Belcourt, ND.

Delma raised two children, Patti and Marty, Jr., on her own after she and her husband divorced. She went on to earn a bachelor's degree from MSU-Northern in Havre, MT.

She followed her children to Idaho in 2000 and managed several senior living facilities until retiring from Hazel Park Apartments in Caldwell. Delma resided at Arbor Village at Hillcrest in Boise, Idaho for the last three years. Our family would like to thank the director and staff at Arbor Village for being exceptional, as well as the excellent caregivers from Harrison's Hope Hospice Care.

Family and friends meant everything to Dee, and she used her iPhone to keep in close touch. Delma is survived by her daughter, Patti Wiseman Adams (Tony) of Boise, ID, son Martin Wiseman, Jr. (Tonia) of Billings, MT, grandchildren Dustin Wiseman, Buck Adams, Shayne Wiseman (Jose Gutierrez), Dani Cichosz, Jeffery Wiseman, Payton Wiseman, one great-grandson Jaxton Gutierrez and numerous nephews, a niece, and their children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Florenstine (Azure) and Joseph Sayers, sister, Jean Gladue, and brother, Kenneth "Fred" Sayers, her nephews, Rob "Pudgy" Moran and William "Billy" Surface, as well as two infant siblings.

Cremation has taken place. A virtual Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held Friday evening, June 26, 2020, at 6:00 pm.



