DELORES BELLE IVERSON

August 12, 1929 to March 19, 2019

Delores (Dee) was born on August 12, 1929 in Eldorado, Kansas, to Robert and Viola Thomas. She attended school in Kansas until 1939, when her family moved to Boise. When she was 14, Dee went to work at the Up to Date Café in downtown Boise until she was 17 years old.

She attended North Junior High and graduated from Boise High School in 1947, and, in 1948 she married Theron Drewniak and had one daughter, Kim Anderson.

She began her career as a student operator in 1947 at Mountain Bell, and was promoted to Manager of Operator Services in 1961. Her two older sisters, Bobbie Schoonover and Helen Curtis, were also employed by Mountain Bell and a highlight of their careers was that they celebrated a combined total of nearly 100 dedicated years of service. Their 30th anniversary dates fell within the same year. She and her sisters were the first three women to achieve second level management at Mountain Bell in Idaho.

She married Harvey Iverson in 1976 and after 35 years of service, she retired from Mountain Bell/ U.S. West Telephone Company in 1983 and moved to McCall, and then to her beloved home in Donnelly. "I loved and enjoyed 3 wonderful grandsons and after retirement they spent summers with me on the lake. In just a few years 52 great grandchildren enjoyed the lake too." Those summers are memories that she and her grandsons and great grandchildren hold dear.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends playing on the beach,

travelling, snowmobiling and still playing with her bridge group at the age of 89. Dee volunteered at the "mammo program" at McCall Memorial Hospital and also at the McCall Memorial Auxilliary thrift store. She especially enjoyed sitting on the deck, or in her favorite chair, looking at the lake with all of it's glory.

Dee is survived by her husband of 43 years, Harvey Iverson, her daughter Kim Anderson, favorite son-in-law Roger Anderson, 3 grandsons Tyler (Andrea), Scott (Holly) and Chad (Carri) Anderson, 5 great grandchildren, Carter, Jack, Matteo, Marlo and Carmen, brothers Darrell (Fran) and Ron ( Char) Thomas, several nieces and nephews and Harvey's son Jeff (Wendy) Iverson.

A celebration of Dee's life will be held at 1 p.m. on April 6, 2019 at the Donnelly Bible Church, 159 FW Gestrin Street. Donnelly, ID 83615. We would like to especially thank St. Lukes Hospice in McCall and her dear friend Robin. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary