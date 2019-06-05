|
|
Hope, Deloy, 87, of Meridian, Idaho, passed away on June 1, 2019. A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00pm on Wednesday, June 5, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. Funeral services are at 1:00pm on Thursday, June 6, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, with a viewing from 12:00 to 12:45pm preceding the service. Grave dedication will be on Tuesday, June 11, 1:00pm, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. To offer condolences and read full obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 5, 2019