Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
Deloy Hope Obituary
Hope, Deloy, 87, of Meridian, Idaho, passed away on June 1, 2019. A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00pm on Wednesday, June 5, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. Funeral services are at 1:00pm on Thursday, June 6, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, with a viewing from 12:00 to 12:45pm preceding the service. Grave dedication will be on Tuesday, June 11, 1:00pm, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. To offer condolences and read full obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 5, 2019
