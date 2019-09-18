|
Dena Sue Croasdale Collord
1964 ~ 2019
Dena Sue Croasdale Collord, Kuna, Idaho, passed away at home on September 12, 2019. Dena was born in Endicott, New York on July 17, 1964, and lived in Horseheads, New York until moving to Boise in 1978. She graduated from Meridian High School, and obtained a degree in Criminal Justice from George Fox University.
Survivors are her husband, Kirk Collord; daughter Kiley Adriance (Josh); beloved granddaughter, Aubree Adriance; parents Dean and Matilda (Til) Croasdale; brother, Greg Croasdale (Cheryl); several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, grand nephews and nieces; special childhood friend, Kelly Clark Thresher; and many other friends. Dena loved her pets Caroline and Clyde, listening to music, and basking in the sun around her pool.
A memorial service will be held at the Summers Funeral Chapel, 3629 E Ustick Rd, Meridian, Idaho on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Dena's family on her memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 18, 2019