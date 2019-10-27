|
|
Denise Clark Morrison
1958-2019
Denise Clark Morrison, age 61, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on October 15, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.
Denise was born July 11th, 1958 in Gooding, ID to Deloris Leavell Gormley and Keith Clark. She graduated from Gooding High School in 1976 and went on to cosmetology school, staying in the profession for 40 years. Most of those years were spent working in her home salon. She developed many long lasting friendships from her clientele.
As a young person, she developed a great love for the Lord. She enjoyed going to church on Sundays and she loved music. Denise had a beautiful singing voice and sang in the high school choir and in church. She also played the piano and harmonica.
Denise loved to ski, her sports cars, and traveling to her Dad's cabin at Soldier Creek, among many other things.
One of the great highlights of Denise's life was the adoption of her beloved son Keith, with her first husband, Mike Byce. They flew to Honolulu at a moments notice to bring home a beautiful baby boy and Denise loved to share that story with her friends and family.
Denise married Ty Morrison October 19, 2001, at her 100+ year old Boise home and they spent 18 years together. They traveled to Hawaii several times and the Cayman Islands, among other places. Their goats, chickens, cats, and dogs were very important to Denise and she spent much of her time with them. She was very passionate about the property she purchased and renovated with Ty in Boise, which is listed on the historical registry. Denise loved to host gatherings there for her friends and family.
Denise is survived by her husband, Ty Morrison; son Keith (Ann) Byce, grandsons Jaden and Asher; mother Deloris (Dave) Gormley, uncle Lonnie (Charmy) Leavell, uncle Ben (Suzanne) Leavell, sister Marlene (Howard) Shields, nephew Jerek Richardson, niece Tifini Stratton.
She was preceded in death by her father Keith Clark, sister Christy Stratton, brother-in-law Kevin Stratton, mother-in-law Jan Morrison and father-in-law John Morrison.
Denise was a very thoughtful, compassionate, and loving person with a heart of gold. She will be sorely missed, but we know she is in the arms of her Father in Heaven.
A celebration of Denise's life will be held at her home at 825 W. Victory Rd. Boise, ID 83706 on November 9th from 12-4. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Denise's name to .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 27, 2019