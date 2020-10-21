Denise C. Bowman Finley
July 31, 1963 ~ October 16, 2020
Denise Christine Bowman Finley, 57, went home to be with Jesus on October 16, 2020. She passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home in Marsing, Idaho, surrounded by her loved ones. She has been reunited with her father and grandparents at the gates of heaven.
Denise was born on July 31, 1963, to parents, Laura and Jerry Bowman in Caldwell, Idaho.
She was blessed with two children, Sean Finley (Alyssa) and Annie Short (Alex). She was later blessed with three grandchildren.
Denise was preceded in death by her father, Jerry; grandparents, Ralph and Zella Marie "Babe" Bowman and Manuel and Clotilde Arriaga. She is survived by her mother, Laura; brother Lynn and his wife, Tammy; son Sean and his wife Alyssa; daughter Annie and her husband Alex. She leaves behind three grandchildren who were the light of her life; Caitlyn, Drake, and Ava. She was also loved by her three nieces; Kimber, Bailey, and Megan and her great-nephew; Weston. She was also adored by her beloved dog, Dax.
Denise spent most of her life in Marsing, Idaho. She graduated from Marsing High School in 1981. She later went on to study Dental Assisting from Boise State University where she met Stuart Finley. They later married and moved to Denver, Colorado. When Denise moved back to Idaho, she joined the family business, Bowman Produce. She worked alongside her father, mother, and brother until the family business closed in 2003.
Denise spent her time involved in the Marsing Chamber, the Marsing Lions, and numerous Marsing school committees. She enjoyed attending her children and niece's sporting events. She meticulously documented stats from every event. Denise also coached her children's little league teams and the high school cheer team. She never missed a moment to support her family.
Denise was an incredibly loyal friend and loving mother. She was always looking for a way to help others. She had a feisty personality, but loved fiercely. Her most treasured times were those spent with her family. She will deeply missed by all who loved her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Marsing Ambulance; P.O. Box 135 Marsing, Idaho 83639. Services will be held at the American Legion Hall in Marsing on Friday, October 23rd at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Marsing-Homedale Cemetery. Friends may share a memory of Denise at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com