Dennis Leon Pratt, 84, of Meridian, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Meridian.

Dennis was born at home on March 7, 1935 in Boyne City, Michigan to Anna (Bradley) Pratt and Leon Carlton Pratt, the youngest of nine children.

Growing up in a small town, he thoroughly enjoyed his childhood and many friends. He swam in the nearby lake and river, skied on Boyne Mountain, and was very active in school sports and activities. He excelled in football and baseball. Dennis attended college at Western Michigan University.

While stationed in Fort Ord, California, he met his future wife, Constance Astorquia. They were married in Gooding, Idaho on July 25, 1959. From this union they welcomed two wonderful children, Ann Marie and Christopher Leon. Later came a beautiful and loving granddaughter, Madeleine.

Dennis was an insurance agent for many years in Idaho, selling disability and cancer policies. He especially enjoyed his camaraderie with first responders, fireman and police officers. A sports enthusiast he officiated football, basketball and baseball at the high school, college and some pro levels. He was active in the Catholic Church, especially Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was the lead usher. Dennis was a member of the Meridian Kiwanis where he received many awards for his service. He was instrumental in the development of programs serving the needy. He never met a stranger, always sharing a joke or a good story.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Kenneth Pratt (Hilda), Margaret Compton (Al), Dorothy Barkley (Ralph), Robert Pratt, Lillian Ouimet (Richard), Geraldine Kemp (Wally) and Phyllis Shearer (Jerry). He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Connie; two children: Ann Jacoboski (Bryan) and son, Chris Pratt (April); granddaughter, Madeleine Remi; sister, Mary Gove (Ray) and sister-in-law, La Donna Pratt.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10th at 11:00 AM at Holy Apostles Catholic Church. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Dennis' name to the food bank at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul Holy Apostles Conference, P.O. Box 1215 Meridian, ID 83680 or a . Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary