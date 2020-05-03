Dennis Oral Talbot
1950-2020
Dennis Oral Talbot passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020, at his home in Boise following a lingering illness. Donna, his wife of 20 years, was at his bedside. For the full obituary, visit www.never-gone.com and click on Life Story.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 3, 2020.