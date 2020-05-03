Dennis Oral Talbot
1950 - 2020
Dennis Oral Talbot
1950-2020
Dennis Oral Talbot passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020, at his home in Boise following a lingering illness. Donna, his wife of 20 years, was at his bedside. For the full obituary, visit www.never-gone.com and click on Life Story.

Published in Idaho Statesman on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boise Funeral Home - Aclesa Chapel
8209 Fairview Ave.
Boise, ID 83704
(208) 322-2998
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
Dennis touched my life via the West Ada School District Office! He was one-of-a-kind guy & always made me laugh! I've wondered about him since I retired in 2016. I pray he's with God & out of earthly suffering. Sincere sympathy to Donna & others who loved him! Until we meet again old Friend! Helen Birch
Helen Birch
Friend
