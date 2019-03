Dennis Dee Wurtz, Sr.

1955 - 2019

Dennis Dee Wurtz, 63, passed away peacefully in his home on February 26, 2019, surrounded by the love of his life, Roxanne; son, Dennis; daughter, Marinda; and grandson, Isaiah.

Dennis was born on December 28, 1955 in Thermopolis, Wyoming to Ollie Franklin Wurtz and Alice Mae Smith Wurtz. Dennis was married to Lezetta Case in 1973 and together they had three children.

Dennis is survived by his sister, Doris; brothers: Dean, Dale and Duane; and three children: Dennis Dee, Marinda Sue (Jeff) and Linsey Renee. Dennis is also survived by his life partner, Roxanne Hinnenkamp and her two children, Marty (Cassie) and Rheanon (Craig). Dennis has several grandchildren: Cole, Addison, Daytona, Ella, Andon, Isaiah, Alli, Sebastian, Tasha, Hanah and a granddaughter on the way.

Dennis lived in Kuna, Idaho for the last 30 years and spent the last 21 years with Roxanne. He had several hobbies including building racecars, working on cars and grabbing a burger with Isaiah after school. He also enjoyed hunting for big game in the mountains of Idaho with family.

Dennis had various occupations throughout the years and spent his last few years as a proud owner/operator of a towing company in Ada County.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Alice Wurtz; sister, Dorothy; brothers: Donal, Dairld, Danny and David.

The family will have a private graveside memorial service. Remembrances may be left for the family on Dennis' webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary