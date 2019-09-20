|
DeVaughn Keith Steele
January 11, 1967 ~ September 15, 2019
Our beloved brother, father, husband, and grandpa, Keith, passed away on Sunday, September 15 doing what he loved; riding his Triumph through the beautiful roads of Idaho.
Keith was born January 11, 1967 in Salt Lake City to Don and Judy Steele, joining brother, Bob, and sisters, Luanna and Kathy.
His love of motorcycles started when he was about six and his cousin Mark taught him how to ride around the house on the grass, much to his mom's dismay, I'm sure. This passion continued throughout Keith's life, almost always having a bike of some sort, sometimes his only vehicle.
Keith attended schools in Meridian and then went to work in the restaurant business starting as a bus-boy and working his way up to kitchen manager at several restaurants including Perkins, Papa Joe's, and Bogus Basin. He became a real master in the kitchen. Keith later went to work at the Boise Rescue Mission and left there a changed man. At that time, he followed in his dad's footsteps and started a very successful career as a truck driver.
Keith had been proudly working for Gary Amoth trucking for the last several years and thoroughly loved the company and his co-workers.
After several years of "stalking" and dating, Benita Crowe finally got Keith's attention and were married just in September of 2017. They welcomed each other's children and families without hesitation and with complete love and acceptance. In their short time together, they have built a solid foundation for a lifetime together. There is a hole in everyone's heart today that knew Keith and his smile, kindness, willingness to help others, and his wife and children are his Legacy.
Keith is survived by his wife, Benita; sons, Ricky Steele and Eric Steele; daughter, Lorena (Eric) McClure; and son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Laura Nordin. He is also survived by sisters, Kathy, Luanna, and Connie; and his biggest fan and brother, Bob. Keith's grandkids are Adrianna, Easton, Blake, Kathryn, Lily, and Kenzie.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family are invited to an open house celebration of life on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his brother's home from 2-6 pm and may email for directions at [email protected]
Arrangements have been entrusted to Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th South, Nampa, Idaho 83651.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 20, 2019