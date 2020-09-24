1/2
Devon Patterson "Elaine" Wegner
1924 - 2020
Devona "Elaine" Patterson Wegner
December 2, 1924 ~ September 20, 2020
Devona "Elaine" Patterson Wegner, daughter of Chester Patterson and Leona (Bliese) Patterson, was born December 2, 1924, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She spent most of her childhood on a farm near Milroy, Mn. and was a graduate of Milroy High School.
On March 19, 1943, Elaine married Rolland W. Wegner. They lived on the Wegner family farm, 9 miles North of Walnut Grove, Mn. their entire married life. After Rolland's death, she moved to Boise, Idaho, on October 4, 1985.
Elaine was a homemaker and a devoted wife and mother. Her life revolved around her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved gardening, reading, sewing, baking, playing cards, dancing the polka and waltz and listening to country music. Her art works decorate many of the family's homes. She lived at Spring Creek on Overland and when asked how she was doing, always said she was so busy, in reference to the many activities she participated in.
A devout Christian, Elaine was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, in Boise and English Lutheran Church, in Walnut Grove, where she was Secretary of the Sunday School and a member of the Ladies Aid. She served as an adult leader of the Gales Rousers 4-H club.
Elaine is survived by her children Karen R. (Owen) Litfin, of Laguna Hills, California, Sheryl L. (James) Tomlinson, of Boise, Idaho, Barbara J. (Mark) Miller), of Marco Island, Florida, and Douglas R. (Vickie), Wegner, of Saint Charles, Iowa; grandchildren Todd (Colleen) Litfin, Richard (Kelli) Tomlinson, Greg (Tristin) Tomlinson, Chadd (Heather) Egenberger, Tim Egenberger, Jeremy Egenberger: and, great grandchildren Declan, Garrett, and Brody Tomlinson, Emma Egenberger, Taryn Litfin and Gustav, Macallan and Jackson Tomlinson. She is also survived by her sister Dolly Wildman and brother Mike Johnson
She was preceded in death by her husband Rolland, on June 16,1980 and by sisters Sally Gilb and Dorothy Nelson and brother Norm Johnson.

BLESSED BE HER MEMORY
Donations maybe made to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 2981 E. Boise Avenue, Boise, Idaho 83706
Memories and condolences may be shared with Elaine's family on her memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com


Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
1205 West Bannock Street
Boise, ID 83702
(208) 922-7865
