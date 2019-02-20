Devon Wold

Aug. 10, 1987 - Feb. 14, 2019

Devon Tyler Wold, 31, Minot, ND, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Trinity Hospital.

Devon Wold was born on August 10, 1987, at John Moses Hospital in Minot, ND. The son of Dawn Vanessa Thom (Whitesell) and Kenneth (Ken) Jerome Wold. Devon lived in several places as a child; Minot, ND, Izmir, Turkey, and Nampa, ID. He attended McKinley Elementary School, Jim Hill Junior High and Minot High School later acquiring a GED. He also attended Minot State University where he was pursuing a degree relating to his passion for business.

Devon worked various jobs including construction until he found his passion being an entrepreneur. His first business, a lawn care business, Lucky Lawns, he started with a used pickup, and a trailer that was purchased by his mother and stepfather, while he worked off the cost of the first riding lawnmower he used. Steady work and dedication over a number of years lead to a dramatic expansion into a year round, full service company. He then started a construction and general contracting company, Rockstar Construction, leaning into his earlier life experience in construction. His life as a serial entrepreneur continued as he purchased a fitness facility, ASK Fitness, pursuing a dedicated passion for physical fitness.

Devon was an avid basketball player, playing in leagues and always available for a pickup game at the local YMCA. He loved sports and regularly rented out a banquet hall for the Super Bowl. He was a fervent follower of Christ, and a passionate Christian regularly quoting scripture, among his favorites were Jeremiah 29:11-13 and John 3:16. His dream was to move to California and become a real estate developer.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Dorothy Jean Whitesell; and paternal grandparents, Virginia and Sanford Wold.

Devon is survived by his daughter, Olivia Dorothy Lynn Wold; mother, Dawn Thom (Brad); father, Ken Wold (Geri); fiancée, Brittany Baehr; siblings, Jarrett Wold, Brett Wold (Emily Owings) and Sierra Wold; nephew, Jamison; niece, Addison Wold; grandfather, Stan Whitesell; grandmother, Jeanne Wold; uncles, Clay Whitesell (Colleen Anderson) and Steve Whitesell (Cindy); aunt, Connie Maas Wold; and cousins, Shane Martin, Tessa McGann, Jordan Hendershot, Lucas Whitesell and Colton Whitesell.



Funeral Service: Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Minot, ND.

Interment: Rosehill Memorial Park, Minot, ND.

Visitation: Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. with a Family Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot, ND.

