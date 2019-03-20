Dewain & Colleen Glubay

1937 ~ 2018

Dewain Edward Glubay, beloved father, grandfather, car enthusiast, and soldier, passed away at the age of 81 on Sunday, December 30, 2018 of natural causes at a local care facility.

Dewain was born January 19, 1937 to Leona Lehman and Edward Claussen in St Paul Minnesota. Edward was stationed in Hawaii and died in the Japanese American War in 1944, and was never able to see or hold his son. Leona moved to Boise in 1947 when Dewain was 10 years old. There she met and married John Glubay in 1948; John adopted Dewain. Dewain attended Boise High School and graduated in 1955. After graduating, he worked and served in the Idaho National Guard, were he earned the rank of Warrant Officer CW4 and retired in 1995. After retiring from the National Guard, he worked on his favorite things - Street Rods - and continued to do so till his passing.

He married Colleen Karen Stacey in 1962. She preceded him in death on January 30, 2017, at the age of 75 after a long battle with cancer. Colleen was born to Leroy and Delma Stacey on September 13, 1941. They lived in Richland, Oregon; farming and running a dairy. She graduated from Richland High school in 1958. From the age of 19 until retirement (1996), she worked at US Bank (formerly Idaho First National Bank). When she wasn't working, she enjoyed taking care of her children, grandchildren, flower gardens, and always baking something tasty.

Dewain and Colleen are survived by their son and his wife Scott & Rena (Rudder) Glubay and daughter Tonya Glubay-Berry; and four grandchildren, Spencer, Austin, Trinity, and Kayla.

Family and friends are invited to attend a small short service at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, ID 83714, March 25, 2019 at 1pm. (Limited parking to 40 cars)208-484-3591