Dewayne W. Berges
1922 - 2019
Dewayne W. Berges peacefully went home to be with the Lord on 8/27/19.
Dewayne was born in Venango, Nebraska to Martha and Edwin Berges on 10/30/22. He grew up with his eight siblings in Venango then moved to Grant, NE. He did farm and ranch work until he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp on July 1, 1942, and headed to the South Pacific during WWII where he worked his way up to Sergeant.
After serving, he joined his family in California, where he met and married his wife Beverley. Soon his daughter Sharon was born followed by his daughter Janice. He worked in Aaron's Bakery, machine shops, and Rocketdyne where he made parts for the Apollo missions to the moon. He also worked at Plusko's Bakery. In 1971, he moved to Idaho where he worked at Town and Country Bakery, then he worked part-time at Mary McPherson Elementary.
Dewayne loved the Lord with all his heart. He loved to share stories and cut out cartoons to share. His favorite place to be was camping in the mountains.
Thank you to all who have seen us through this time, and most of all, thank you for your prayers. The service will be held on Sunday, 9/1/19, at 2:00 p.m. at Boise New Hope Church, 8585 W. Overland Rd., Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 31, 2019