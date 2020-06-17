Diana M Burton
1934-2020
Diana M. Burton, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on May 19, 2020.
Diana was born January 22, 1934, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to Loran and Dorothy Pilling. She attended and graduated from high school in Calgary, where she met Robert Burton. They were married and began their long and happy life together in 1953. Bob and Diana moved to California, where Bob graduated from Medical School at Stanford, and daughters Terry and Patty were born. Son Mark was born during a short move back to Calgary.
Bob and Diana moved their growing family to Rochester, Minnesota where Bob became a physician at the Mayo Clinic. In Rochester, where Holly and Kevin were born, Bob and Diana raised their family of five. They were very active in the local ski school which led to years of family enjoyment on the slopes. They also enjoyed many outings with their boat on the Mississippi. Mom always had a love for horses so they bought a home in the country where the barn was always filled with animals and the family could enjoy the rural lifestyle.
In 1975, Bob and Diana moved the family to Boise and Bob started his own private neurological practice. They enjoyed all the recreational opportunities that Idaho had to offer including fishing, camping, skiing and golfing. They enjoyed their many friends at Crane Creek Country Club where Diana golfed and was an avid tennis player, competing and traveling with her teammates. Diana and Bob loved to travel which included Portugal, Greece, Australia, the Galapagos Islands, and other European destinations. When the snow fell, they spent wonderful winters at their second home in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Diana is survived by her brother Loran Pilling and sister DoRae Epp, children Terry Selekof (Steve), Patty Anderson (Kevin), Mark Burton (Kim), Holly Town (Floyd), and Kevin Burton (Amy). She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many good friends and her long-time companion Jerry Jett. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and her dearest husband.
The funeral affairs are being handled by Bowman's Funeral Home. Due to health concerns and restrictions on gatherings, there will be no funeral services at this time. She will be laid to rest at Dry Creek Cemetery next to Bob in a private ceremony for immediate family members. A celebration of life will be held at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a favorite charity.
Rest in peace Mom, you will always be in our hearts.
1934-2020
Diana M. Burton, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on May 19, 2020.
Diana was born January 22, 1934, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to Loran and Dorothy Pilling. She attended and graduated from high school in Calgary, where she met Robert Burton. They were married and began their long and happy life together in 1953. Bob and Diana moved to California, where Bob graduated from Medical School at Stanford, and daughters Terry and Patty were born. Son Mark was born during a short move back to Calgary.
Bob and Diana moved their growing family to Rochester, Minnesota where Bob became a physician at the Mayo Clinic. In Rochester, where Holly and Kevin were born, Bob and Diana raised their family of five. They were very active in the local ski school which led to years of family enjoyment on the slopes. They also enjoyed many outings with their boat on the Mississippi. Mom always had a love for horses so they bought a home in the country where the barn was always filled with animals and the family could enjoy the rural lifestyle.
In 1975, Bob and Diana moved the family to Boise and Bob started his own private neurological practice. They enjoyed all the recreational opportunities that Idaho had to offer including fishing, camping, skiing and golfing. They enjoyed their many friends at Crane Creek Country Club where Diana golfed and was an avid tennis player, competing and traveling with her teammates. Diana and Bob loved to travel which included Portugal, Greece, Australia, the Galapagos Islands, and other European destinations. When the snow fell, they spent wonderful winters at their second home in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Diana is survived by her brother Loran Pilling and sister DoRae Epp, children Terry Selekof (Steve), Patty Anderson (Kevin), Mark Burton (Kim), Holly Town (Floyd), and Kevin Burton (Amy). She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many good friends and her long-time companion Jerry Jett. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and her dearest husband.
The funeral affairs are being handled by Bowman's Funeral Home. Due to health concerns and restrictions on gatherings, there will be no funeral services at this time. She will be laid to rest at Dry Creek Cemetery next to Bob in a private ceremony for immediate family members. A celebration of life will be held at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a favorite charity.
Rest in peace Mom, you will always be in our hearts.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 17, 2020.