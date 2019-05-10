On May 6, 2019, Diane Barbi Hall rose to meet her heavenly Father. She passed at home surrounded by family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Bridgepoint Church in Boise at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 18th.

This child of God was born May 5, 1947 in Holyoke, Massachusetts, where her Air Force father was stationed. In 1959 her father was assigned to Mtn. Home AFB where she moved with her parents and sister.

She graduated from Mtn. Home High School in 1965. She graduated from the University of Idaho in 1969 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She was immediately hired to teach 5th grade at West Elementary in Mtn. Home, where she taught for 30 years. In July 1977 she married John Hall.

In 1993 she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. In 1999 she retired from her beloved teaching career because of this diagnosis. However, she did not completely quit teaching. When she and her husband moved to Yellowstone she started volunteering at Yellowstone Elementary School, and when the couple moved back to Idaho in 2003 she volunteered for 15 years at White Pine Elementary.

Her favorite holiday was Halloween and she was known in the neighborhood for the bags of candy with full size candy bars she gave out.

She loved Dutch Brothers and often would "pay it forward" by paying for several cars behind her. She also remembered the baristas by giving them cards and gifts on their birthdays.

She is survived by her husband, John Hall; sister, Karen Vachon of Meridian (husband, Joe); nieces: Jennifer Brown of Cincinatti, Ohio (husband, Eric), and Tracy Forbes of Meridian (husband, Jeremy), her nephew Mark Vachon of Meridian (wife, Rachel), grandnephew Ethan Vachon, and four grandnieces: Emma Vachon, Savannah Forbes, and Audrey and Naomi Brown.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials made to the National MS Society in honor of Diane's courageous 26 year battle with the illness.