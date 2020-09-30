Diane Raye Clarke

Diane Raye Clarke, 78, passed away on September 23, 2020 at home. She loved her family, friends, pets, painting, card making, gardening and everything Halloween. She was known as "The Halloween Lady".

Diane was born in Dunkirk, New York on May 22, 1942 to Marian M. and Edward Ray Siddall. She had three brothers: Dale, Greg and Brian. When she was a child her family moved to Miami, Florida where she attended school and graduated from Coral Gables High School in 1959. She attended one semester of college and decided that is wasn't for her. She was a hard worker and talented lady.

Through the years she had three children: Catherine(Robert) Turner, Jimmy Schneider and Curtis(Cara) Blocker. She moved to Emmett, Idaho and married Alan Clarke. She became a grandmother to Kiley (Perkins) Campbell, David Perkins, Alisha Schneider, Isaac Schneider, Colton Blocker and Olivia Blocker. She was also a great-grandmother to Joel, Lola, Amber and Penn. She had dear friends Marilyn Quals, Sharon Jones and others.

She was preceded in death by her grandson Colton, bother Dale, her parents and friend Sharon. Also Gigi, Lady, and Murphy.

Her motto was, "The faker you are the bigger your circle will be. The realer you are, the smaller your circle will be. These are well known facts".

She will be sincerely missed.

No funeral is planned.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store