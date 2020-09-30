1/1
Diane Clarke
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Raye Clarke
Diane Raye Clarke, 78, passed away on September 23, 2020 at home. She loved her family, friends, pets, painting, card making, gardening and everything Halloween. She was known as "The Halloween Lady".
Diane was born in Dunkirk, New York on May 22, 1942 to Marian M. and Edward Ray Siddall. She had three brothers: Dale, Greg and Brian. When she was a child her family moved to Miami, Florida where she attended school and graduated from Coral Gables High School in 1959. She attended one semester of college and decided that is wasn't for her. She was a hard worker and talented lady.
Through the years she had three children: Catherine(Robert) Turner, Jimmy Schneider and Curtis(Cara) Blocker. She moved to Emmett, Idaho and married Alan Clarke. She became a grandmother to Kiley (Perkins) Campbell, David Perkins, Alisha Schneider, Isaac Schneider, Colton Blocker and Olivia Blocker. She was also a great-grandmother to Joel, Lola, Amber and Penn. She had dear friends Marilyn Quals, Sharon Jones and others.
She was preceded in death by her grandson Colton, bother Dale, her parents and friend Sharon. Also Gigi, Lady, and Murphy.
Her motto was, "The faker you are the bigger your circle will be. The realer you are, the smaller your circle will be. These are well known facts".
She will be sincerely missed.
No funeral is planned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved