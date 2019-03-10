Services Zeyer Funeral Chapel 83 North Midland Boulevard Nampa , ID 83651 (208) 467-7300 Resources More Obituaries for Dollie Barbour Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dollie Mae Barbour

Dollie Mae Rush entered the world on December 13, 1926, born at home on a farm near Harris, Missouri, to mother Icie and father Burl. She passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019, at Agape Home, a wonderful care home in Nampa, Idaho, where she had resided since discharge from the hospital two weeks earlier.

Dollie grew up on her family's Missouri farm, surrounded by older sisters Catherine, Garnet, and Mildred and older brother Joe and later joined by younger sisters Joanne and Judy. Dollie recalled that she was too little to help with some of the bigger farm chores, like milking cows, so she was put to work indoors, washing dishes. Dollie walked 3 miles to the nearest elementary school, where she competed with brother Joe in spelling bees.

In 1936 Dollie's sister Garnet moved to Denver, Colorado. Over the next several years, she was instrumental in bringing several other family members, including Dollie and her parents, to that city, where they would have more opportunities for advancement.

Dollie arrived in Denver as a teenager and started high school, which she left early to attend business college. Dollie subsequently got a job as a secretary for Continental Airlines. Eventually Dollie transitioned to serving as a stewardess for Continental, priding herself on learning all of her passengers' names during a flight, then greeting them by name as they disembarked.

In her 20s, Dollie was introduced to some spiritual books, such as "The Desire of Ages," which she later described as so beautiful, and she and her mother took Bible studies, after which they joined the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Thus began Dollie's lifelong passion for her relationship with God and her faith, which sustained her through many challenges.

After her stint at Continental Airlines, Dollie began working as a secretary for the Red Cross at Lowry Air Force Base, where her boss was a handsome young field director named James Barbour. Dollie and James developed a friendship, which blossomed into love. She gave him Bible studies, and he joined her SDA church prior to their marriage on June 12, 1955.

Dollie and James lived for a time in a trailer on her parents' property before transporting that trailer to other states, such as Arizona and California, for mission work. Along the way, Dollie assisted James with his academic pursuits, at one point typing up the dissertation for his master's degree in French on a manual typewriter.

In July 1957 Dollie and James were devastated when their first child, Elizabeth Ann, was born stillborn. By October 1961 Dollie and James were on a mission trip for their church in Sydney, Australia, when they welcomed daughter Ellen Michelle into their family. James was present for the delivery, and he joyfully informed Dollie, "It's a girl!"

Dollie and James returned to the States for a couple of years, settling in Colorado, where James got a teaching job, before returning to Australia for a second time, traveling by ocean liner, in 1966.

Back in the States again in 1968, the family moved several times before settling back in Denver in 1975. During the family's sojourn in different states, James worked for the church as a teacher while Dollie was a devoted stay-at-home mom.

In 1978 Dollie went back to work part time, serving as an EKG technician at Porter Hospital in Denver. Dollie never missed a day of work because of illness, and she enjoyed interactions with patients and colleagues. After retirement, Dollie helped care for her sister Garnet, staying with James in a private apartment in the Rush family home in Aurora, Colorado.

Dollie and James frequently traveled to Idaho to visit Ellen, who moved there in 1988, and, after Ellen's marriage in 1992, her husband Paul. They considered relocating for several years, especially after Ellen's husband died in 1996. In 2003 Dollie and James took the plunge and moved from Aurora to their third-floor apartment in the Parkcenter area of Boise, Idaho, where they were steps from the Greenbelt and about half an hour from Ellen's home in Kuna.

James suffered a stroke in 2004 and had a number of other health challenges in the following years, including Parkinson's Disease; Dollie cared for him through all of them. Despite health issues that slowed him down, James was still able to join Dollie for walks on the Greenbelt and, along with Ellen, for trips to sites such as Victoria, Canada, and the Oregon Coast. The family's favorite vacation spot was Oahu, Hawaii, which they visited several years in a row.

After James passed away in August 2015, Dollie continued to stay in her beloved apartment, regularly climbing the three flights of stairs, which, she said, helped keep her in good shape. Dollie continued to enjoy outings with Ellen and Bible study.

Throughout her life, Dollie had a smile that lit up any room and an unstoppable laugh that erupted when she was watching shows such as "I Love Lucy." Dollie also had a gift for connecting with people, developing friendships with neighbors and church members along with wait staff at restaurants and stores that she frequented. She had a remarkable memory, recalling relatives' and friends' birthdays and anniversaries and calling them with greetings on their special days.

On Labor Day weekend 2018, Dollie entered the hospital for the first of several stays, followed by several periods of rehab. She worked hard to get well; however, her body grew increasingly more tired. Dollie's faith never wavered, and even when ill and exhausted, she still said, "God is so good." Dollie's loved ones are comforted by the thought that though we will miss her so much now, someday we will have the chance to be reunited with Dollie in heaven.

Dollie is survived by her daughter Ellen of Kuna, Idaho; her sister Joanne, of Aurora, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband James and daughter Elizabeth; parents Icie and Burl; sisters Catherine, Mildred, Garnet, and Judy; and brother Joe.