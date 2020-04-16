Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Base
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores A. Base

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores A. Base Obituary
Dolores A. Base
1933 - 2020
Dolores A. Base died on April 10, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. Private services will be held at a later date.
She was born in Marley Valley, near Richfield, Idaho. As a child she was active in winter and school sports. She had a lifelong love of music, oil painting, and arts and crafts. She taught kindergarten and elementary school in Richfield and Twin Falls, Idaho, and in Sacramento, California. She also worked as a Retirement Center Activities Director, at the Idaho State Appeals Bureau, and as an instructor at an exercise gym.
Dolores is survived by her two sons Jon (Susie) Hardy (Boise, ID) and Tim (Anita) Hardy (Wellington, CO), two grandchildren, Kevin Hardy and Jerica Hardy, both of Idaho Falls, ID, and three sisters, Betty Keenan, Barbara Reimers, and Rita Winn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother.
In lieu of flowers or memorials Dolores asked that personal or monetary assistance be given to homeless, abused, or otherwise challenged individuals.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -