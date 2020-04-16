|
Dolores A. Base
1933 - 2020
Dolores A. Base died on April 10, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. Private services will be held at a later date.
She was born in Marley Valley, near Richfield, Idaho. As a child she was active in winter and school sports. She had a lifelong love of music, oil painting, and arts and crafts. She taught kindergarten and elementary school in Richfield and Twin Falls, Idaho, and in Sacramento, California. She also worked as a Retirement Center Activities Director, at the Idaho State Appeals Bureau, and as an instructor at an exercise gym.
Dolores is survived by her two sons Jon (Susie) Hardy (Boise, ID) and Tim (Anita) Hardy (Wellington, CO), two grandchildren, Kevin Hardy and Jerica Hardy, both of Idaho Falls, ID, and three sisters, Betty Keenan, Barbara Reimers, and Rita Winn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother.
In lieu of flowers or memorials Dolores asked that personal or monetary assistance be given to homeless, abused, or otherwise challenged individuals.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 16, 2020