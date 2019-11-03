|
Dolores "Rita" Creed of Eagle, Idaho passed away on Thursday, the 17th day of October 2019.
The oldest of three daughters of Joseph and Ella Holstein, she was born on February 18, 1929 at Watertown, Wisconsin. Rita was born into a pioneer Wisconsin family and lived a typical life and fulfilling life in Dodge County, Wisconsin on the family homestead.
Rita attended a one-room elementary school and went to attend Edgewood Dominican Academy in Madison, Wisconsin. She graduated in 1947 from Watertown High School. Watertown, Wisconsin. After finishing high school, Rita attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison, Wisconsin. Upon moving to Idaho, she attended Boise State University.
During her lifetime, Rita was employed as a legal secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Upon moving to Colorado Springs, Colorado, she was employed by the U.S. Air Force, Adjutant General's Office. After moving to the Boise area, her employment took her to Morrison-Knudsen Co., Boise Cascade Corps, various law firms and the Idaho Department of Finance.
Throughout her life, Rita had a sense of adventure and a desire to understand different cultures. This led her to visit many places of interest, including different areas of the United States, Mexico, New Zealand, British Isles, Quebec, British Columbia, Canada, Italy, Croatia and Bosnia.
Reading and studying was a life-long passion as well as volunteering. And Rita was always there as a safe harbor, a listening heart and a suggested solution.
She volunteered early in life during the 1950 polio epidemic at a Madison hospital and upon arriving in Ada Country, spent time at the first Eagle volunteer library, Eagle Elementary School, Boy Scout Den Mother, high school band mother, Boise State University mentoring program, English as a second Language mentor for refugees and recently, Rita was a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital.
Rita was an active member of the Catholic Church in Eagle which is now Holy Apostles Catholic Church, Meridian. She spent time enjoying the activities of the Council of Catholic Women and the Senior Social Group.
She was married to Elbert A. Creed in 1956. From this union, three sons were born, whom all survive her. They are Joseph and his wife, Penny, of Chesapeake, Virginia, John of Tempe, Arizona and Jeffrey of Eagle, Idaho. Rita had two sisters, Joan Blackney of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin and Shirley Shannon of Tuscan, Arizona as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joan and two brothers-in-law, Ted Blackney and Harold Shannon.
A Rosary Vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, the 8th day of November at Holy Apostles Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on the 9th day of November at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 North Meridian Road, Meridian, Idaho. Following mass friends are invited to join the family at Bella Aquila, 775 S. Rivershore Lane in Eagle. Interment will be at Dry Creek Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the 12th day of November at Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Road in Boise.Remembrances may be left for the family on her webpage, www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 3, 2019