DOLORES DANIEL-FINLEY

1934 - 2019

Dolores Daniel-Finley passed from this life on June 16, 2019. She was born in Grants Pass, Oregon on June 29, 1934 to Art and Beulah Fine and was affectionately called "Tootie Fine" by her parents. Dolores spent her early years in Portland, Oregon where she attended school and developed a lifelong friendship with Frances Whisman (Kay). She married Jack Russell and lived in Boise with their two daughters. She later married Raymond Daniel and was blessed with two sons. Ray passed away in 1990. She married Robert (Bob) Finley on December 10, 1994 in West Linn, Oregon, and they returned to Boise to make their home. They were members of The Cathedral of the Rockies Methodist Church. Dolores enjoyed ceramics and tole painting all of her life, with a passion for all types of art. She and Bob celebrated 17 summers in Cannon Beach, Oregon with their RV, getting to know both the locals and other RV enthusiasts. Each summer was a joyful adventure. Bob passed away on May 14, 2019. He was a wonderful caregiver to our mother and grandmother during her last years, and we will always hold his memory in our hearts. Dolores greatest legacy was her love and unconditional support of her family and all children in general. In 2011, the Boise Police Department honored Dolores with a Commendation for her years of service to the department by donating stuffed animals every month to comfort abused children; she continued this service for many years. Dolores is survived by her children: Debra Crawforth (Gary) and grandsons Todd and Chad, Terry Laurens (Michael), Shawn Daniel, and Christopher Daniel (Stacee) and grandchildren Reagan and Ellison. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Leland Fine. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America would be appreciated.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Cathedral of the Rockies in the Cana Chapel. A reception at the church will immediately follow, and then burial will take place at Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens.