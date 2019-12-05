|
Dominick Joseph Notaro was born in Easton, PA on December 3, 1924 to Philomena and Thomas Notaro, baptized according to the Rite of the Roman Catholic Church on June 27, 1925 and anointed by Father Len MacMillan on Friday, November 22nd before a beautiful and peaceful passing on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home in Meridian.
Nick was a WWII combat veteran who served in Africa and Europe before being pulled out of active duty to help build morale and entertain our troops with his perfect pitch tenor voice and ability to play both clarinet and saxophone. He actually performed with the Glenn Miller Band, Tommy Dorsey and the Andrew Sisters. He was an entertainer who became a hotel manager who loved to work with kids. He worked full time until the age of 80 when he retired after his wife, Virginia's passing.
Mike Wales wrote a newspaper article about him stating that Nick Notaro was no "Father Flagan" but his interest in kids was just as great. He created an organization "NAMAC" derived of the first letters of the five principal branches of the service and Nick's youths dressed in uniforms made up of each of them.
Notaro said the prime purpose of his organization was to "take young people, wherever they may be, and assist in building and developing good character, respect for parents and authority, responsibility, honor, faith in God and Country, understanding of the laws of the community and citizenship."
Quite a legacy Mr. Notaro. Quite a legacy of which your entire family can be proud.
Nick would like to recognize and bequeath his love to the many people and organizations who compassionately helped him stay alive and leave this world with both respect and dignity. St. Al's ED; Dr. Stephen Hahn and Debra Muller of the VA; Dr. Maria Ewings and Marina Sampogna, PA of St. Luke's Internal Medicine; his children: Thomas and Carol, Larry, Dianne and Dan whose visit before his passing meant the world to him; his grandchidren: Heather, Heidi Hill, Sean and Aaron and his great grandchildren: Braydon, Kennson, Ashton, Angelina, Travin, Ransom, Gabriel, KC, Danny and Bryana whom he'll always love more than to the moon and back!! Also Multicare Home Health especially Erica and Emily Grey; Cindy Beer of Trinity Home Care and Resource; the Meridian Fire Fighters and Ada County Paramedics who professionally and compassionately kept encouraging Dominick to fight the good fight and "leave with his boots still on"; St. Mary's Party Ladies, especially Angela Purcell, who never once forgot his birthday; his extraordinarily brilliant attorney, Mike Winslow, whose Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care helped Nick's caregiver and friend, Karen Blanton to fight for and protect his wishes to live out his life in his own home and on his own terms clear to the end; the entire staff of Harrison's Hope Hospice who, in consort, with compassion and deep respect walked this veteran to heaven's gate enabling him to leave this life with dignity, feeling fear free, pain free, in perfect peace and loved. Lastly, Katie, Jordanne and Megan from Rain Salon and Spa who very caringly always gave from their hearts while making him look and feel his very best. Our thanks to all of you!!!
Recitation of the rosary will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 6th with the Funeral Mass celebrated at 11:00 AM at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd. in Meridian. Services with military honors will follow at 1:00 PM at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Nick's name to St. Mary's School 2620 W. State St. Boise, ID 83702 or a .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 5, 2019