Don Franklin Garlock
1955 - 2020
Don Franklin Garlock 64, was born July 18, 1955, in Boise, Idaho son of John Richard Smith and Donna May Andrus. Don never met his father, but on June 9, 1961, Donna married Jess N Garlock, the man Don would come to love and call his dad.
Don was a member of the Idaho Army National Guard, where he worked full time as Heavy Equipment Mechanic, working on track vehicles at MATES from 1985 to his retirement in 2000.
In 1999, Don and Pamela moved to Star Ranch, Idaho City, where he resided until his passing. Don was a member of the Placerville Fire Protection District. As a firefighter, he was elected as Fire Commissioner in 2008, a position he continued to serve in until his death.
Don was preceded in death by his mother Donna May (Andrus) Garlock, step-father Jess Garlock, grandparents Clawson and Nancy Andrus. He is survived by his wife Pamela Sue (Bissonette) Garlock of Idaho City, ID; son Don (Chad) Garlock of Idaho City, ID; daughter Denae Giron of Tremonton, UT; stepdaughter Shawna N. (Matthew) Schneiderman of Meridian, ID; stepson Daniel R. Fisher of Boise, ID; 11 grandchildren Autumn, Bethanny, Caleb, and Dacia Schneiderman; Saylor, Noah, and Faith Fisher, Oceana, Jasmine, and Damien Garlock; and Austin; and one great-grandson, Ryker Fisher, his sons' ex-wives, whom he always considered as family: TeLisa Hosford (Don Chad Garlock) and Mary Fisher (Daniel Fisher).
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Relyea Funeral Chapel (318 N. Latah Street, Boise, ID) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A memorial service also will be held at Relyea Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 12 noon, followed by interment at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 7, 2020