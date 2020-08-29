Don L. Marshall
Aug. 29, 1923 - Aug. 23, 2020
Don L. Marshall of McKinney, Texas passed away on August 23, 2020 at the age of 96. He was born August 29, 1923 to John Ellis Marshall and Alma Marie Britton in Downey, Idaho. Don was a WWII Veteran from 1942-1946 serving in the China-Burma-India theatre. He married Georgia June Blaser on February 14, 1947 in Pocatello, Idaho. Don worked as a Regional Manager in the Oil and Gas industry. Don is survived by his wife, Georgia June Marshall of McKinney, Texas; daughters, Jenene Stamboulieh and husband, George of Denton County, Texas, Joelene Schermann and husband, Peter of Cherokee County, Texas and Judy Bryant and husband, Ron of Austin County, Texas; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Wilma Sorenson and Shirley Schwartz both of Idaho; and numerous nephews and nieces across the United States. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janis Sproat; son, Jeff Marshall; grandson, Lonnie Sproat and three sisters. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com
.