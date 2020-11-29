Don Rupe, Jr.
December 23, 1927 - November 11, 2020
Boise, Idaho - Our dad, Don Rupe, was born December 23, 1927 in Denver, Colorado and passed away November 11, 2020 in Boise after a mean battle with dementia and finally Covid 19. Through all of this he never complained, he was a real trooper. At 92 years old, he lived a good life. He married our Mom, Maxine Morton on October 1, 1950 and they just celebrated their 70th anniversary this year.
Growing up through the depression days and WWII, he learned how to make do with things he had, not wasting anything. Dad served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and spent almost 2 years on the island of Guam. He seldom talked about those years. They were not easy times.
He was definitely not a "material" guy. Dad took pride in his home, yard, garden and most of all his wife, kids and grandkids. He was a good Dad...no, he was a great Dad. He had a workshop in his garage where he spent many hours working on numerous projects. He was a machinist by trade, and in his last years of working was totally fascinated and engulfed into the world of computer controlled machines. In those days there was not a lot of software available to program these beasts so he did that manually, lots of times with only a calculator. He really enjoyed the challenge. In his retirement years he spent many hours working with his quiver of computers. He had one room of their house dedicated to his passion of electronics.
Dad is survived by our mom, Maxine Rupe; their 5 children: Karen Lucchesi (Bob), David Rupe (Cindy), Larry Rupe (Colleen), Debra Kettles (Dave) and Kenneth Rupe as well as many grandkids and many more great grandkids. He also leaves a brother, Dwight Rupe (Pat); two sisters: Ardy Hurt and Gwen Hickcox and their families. Dad is preceded in death by his parents and an infant grandson. The family has chosen to celebrate his life in a private memorial service at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery on December 4th. You are invited to join the family virtually at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/137534056
The service may be watched live or at a later date. Flowers may be offered at Accent Funeral Home, 1303 N Main St, Meridian, ID 83642. Remembrances may be left for the family on Don's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com
.