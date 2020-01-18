|
|
Dona Dee Monahan
Dec. 23, 1927 to Nov. 5, 2019
Our Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grand mother, and best friend Dona Dee Monahan passed quietly and quickly surrounded by her family and loved ones on Nov. 5th 2019. Dona was born to Kenneth and Dolina Kammerman in Salt Lake City on Dec. 23rd 1927, where she was raised. Dona met the love of her life Andrew J. Monahan in the late 40's and they were married in 1950. They were blessed with 3 children Cindy, Shawn, and Meg in Salt Lake City and raised them primarily in Boise beginning in the mid 60's. Andrew passed away suddenly and way to soon, from heart failure in 1973. Dona courageously took up the reins and raised her 3 children on her own. Nanny leaves 3 children, Cindy, Shawn, and Meg and their spouses Kurt, Melanie, and Ron. She also leaves 10 Grandchildren, and 7 Great Grandchildren. Dona was a strong, beautiful, and loving person who loved to laugh. Everyone who knew her well loved her and will miss her dearly... we feel so blessed to have had her in our lives for so long. At Nanny's request she was laid to rest quietly and peacefully at Dry Creek Cemetery by her family. There will be a celebration of life during her favorite time of the year this Spring. Simple words cannot explain how much she was loved, or the wonderful heart that all of us who knew her so admired.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020