Donald Lee Cockrum
1929-2020
Donald Lee Cockrum, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 surrounded by his children. Donald was born to Elsie and Ned Cockrum on September 9th, 1929 in Arkansas City, Kansas.
Donald was a cheerful, happy, generous man who always had a calm, quiet and welcoming demeanor and a caring, tender heart who loved his family very much. He would give anyone the shirt off his back if they needed it! As a young man he served in the U.S. Army from March 22, 1951 to December 21, 1953. After sustaining an injury in the Korean War, he was decorated with a Purple Heart, the Army Occupation Medal Germany, a Korean Service Medal with one a Bronze Campaign Star and a National Defense Service Medal. He was a proud member of the UA Plumbers and PipeFitters Union local #441, Wichita, Kansas for 65 years and a member of the Wichita Masonic Temple for over 50 years. He was also a long standing member of the Shriner's of Kansas. He was a noted philanthropist supporting veterans, animals, and youth.
He married his beautiful wife, Dorothy Cockrum in Arkansas City in 1954. He worked very hard to support his family and enjoyed a long career with Morrison Knudsen as the chief estimator in the power group which took his family to many different states around the US including Kansas, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, Georgia, Colorado, Ohio, and Idaho. After he retired he enjoyed spending time with his loved ones, cats, dogs, watching golf and westerns, taking long drives and spoiling his family.
Donald is lovingly remembered by his children, Kathleen O'Connor (Jon O'Connor), Donald L Cockrum II (Amber Cockrum). He is survived by his grandchildren, Robert Carver, (Gemma Marowski), Megan O'Connor, Nathan Cockrum, Brandon Cockrum, Madilyn Cockrum, and his great-grandchildren, Ellysium Carver, Ethyn O'Connor, Caelen Carver. Donald was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, his parents Elsie and Ned Cockrum, his brothers Raymond and Ronald Cockrum.
A funeral service will be held at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in Donald's name.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020