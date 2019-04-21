Donald Moore

Donald E. Moore was born July 19, 1927 in Woodland, Idaho at a railroad section house to Ernest Moore and Lena Lapel (Moore). He died on April 17, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. He married the love of his life, Wanda Hathaway, on November 6, 1946. Of this union, there were children born: Donald Jr., Gloria, Nancy, and Mike. He worked at numerous jobs, including Nehi Beverage for 22 years and then Self Service Furniture for 11 years. He loved family gatherings; one of his favorite was going camping with all his family and singing karaoke around the campfire. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, and racing cars, but his favorite was going dancing with the love of his life, Wanda, and he always had a smile on his face when he danced with his two daughters. His favorite band was Bob and Jim Comstock Lode. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Wanda Moore, daughter Gloria Keith (Lester), Nancy Holmberg (Significant other Bob Comstock), and son Michael Moore (Kathy), as well as 14 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, and his sister, Kay Wall (Steve). Proceeding him in death are his parents Ernest and Lena Moore, one son (Donald Moore), and two sisters (Lois Cook and Leona Gardner). Funeral services will be conducted at Cloverdale Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 23, beginning at 2:00pm in the Gibson Chapel. A graveside service will immediately follow at Cloverdale Memorial Park, and the family will host a reception afterwards at the Center At The Park (1920 N. Records Ave, in Kleiner Park) at 4:00pm.