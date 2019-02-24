Donald E. Odell passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on February 17, 2019. Don was born on February 23, 1930 in Mt. Kisco, New York to Bradford and Cornelia (Hunt) Odell. Don was the youngest of three children and was raised in Katonah, New York. After his high school graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was eventually stationed at the Mountain Home Air Force Base. He met his future wife, Anne McGill, while stationed there and they were married in Glenns Ferry, Idaho at Our Lady of Limerick Catholic Church in 1953. Two weeks later he was sent to Japan and spent two years serving his country during the Korean War. After Don's service, he and Anne moved to Boise and were blessed with four daughters. Don felt extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to work for the Idaho Power Company and was so proud to see all of the various projects that he worked on throughout Southwest Idaho during his thirty-five year career. After his retirement, Don and Anne spent their time traveling around in their motorhome meeting new friends, seeing new places and visiting family.

Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed many hobbies including bowling, gardening, RVing, playing games and working crossword and jigsaw puzzles, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to whom he was known as "Boppa". He was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

He leaves behind Anne, his loving wife of 65 years; four daughters and their husbands: Margie and Doug Hollinger of Midway, Utah, Kathy and Tim Kohler of Goodyear, Arizona, Karen and Chris Mansfield of Spokane, Washington, Lisa and Todd Gooding of Boise, Idaho; eight grandchildren: Katie (Kevin) Weirich, Jason (Chelsee) Hollinger, Kelsey (Jeff) Hassebrock, Kaela Mansfield, Alex (Casey) Drayton, Ryan Mansfield, Kassie and Stephanie Gooding, and six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Brad and sister, Dorothy.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks for the loving care provided to Don and his family, by the Willow Park Memory Care facility and St. Luke's Hospice, particularly during Don's last days.

A vigil service will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 7960 W. Northview Street in Boise, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019, and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, followed by a gravesite service at Glenn Rest Cemetery in Glenns Ferry at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Mark's Food Bank or the Idaho Humane Society. Remembrances may be left for the family on Don's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home, 208-888-5833.

We love you Don, Dad, and Boppa. We will miss you and you will always be in our hearts! Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary