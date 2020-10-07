Donald F Erikson AKA "Dynamite Don"

June 5, 1926 - September 13, 2020

Born in Boise, ID, Don attended Boise High School, graduating May 1944, and with his father's written consent, joined the Navy serving as a member of the 'greatest generation' in the South Pacific and was honorably discharged in June 1946. He attended Boise Jr College (now Boise State) two years, then he transferred to the University of Washington, graduating with a BS in Forestry in 1951.

Don married Carole A. Kimzey that year and moved to Shelton, WA, employed by Simpson Timber Co as a forester. In 1955 he was employed by Atlas Powder Co as a salesman for W Washington selling explosives for 15 years. In 1971, Dynamite Don joined Pacific Powder Pipe & Supply as Vice President, retiring in1989.

He is survived by two children, daughter Lisa and son Kristofer (Kim), two grandchildren, Zane and Elora, and many relatives.

Two wives, two kids and a blast out of life everyday!

No memorial is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please, make a donation to the cause of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store